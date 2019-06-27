Michael Roman Is Leading Player In EPAC's PIPPIN

The Stephen Schwartz / Bob Fosse modern classic PIPPIN comes to Ephrata Performing Arts Center July 18 - August 3, 2019, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre. Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto.

Bob Fosse's version of PIPPIN is not just a Medieval fairytale. If you're looking for an epic knight and a happy-ever-after, then this is not the musical for you. However, if you're interested in a darker quest filled with existential quandaries and a brooding prince trying to find himself, then you're in for a one-of-a-kind show. Despite being an anachronistic musical set in Charlemagne's France with a 70's pop music score, PIPPIN is known for being one of the most realistic shows because of its connection to the audience and real-life issues. Hopefully, you're comfortable with breaking the fourth wall and contemplating the hopelessness of life...but even if you're not, this coming-of-age story will be relatable to a whole generation who often feel there's a lot more to life than the cookie-cutters wrap up and present to us.

The cast is lead by Michael Roman as The Leading Player, a role originated on Broadway by Ben Vereen. Roman has been seen on the EPAC stage in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, HAIR, SHREK THE MUSICAL, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL and most recently, RAGTIME.

Roman is joined by Elizabeth Checchia as Fastrada. Checchia is known to EPAC audiences for playing iconic roles including Reno Sweeney in ANYTHING GOES, Velma Kelly in CHICAGO, The Wicked Witch Of The West in THE WIZARD OF OZ, Eva Peron in EVITA and Yitzhak in last year's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

Additional casting includes Jeremy Hammer (Pippin), Kevin Lambert (Charlemagne), Jordyn McCrady (Catherine), Clare Daher (Berthe), Jordan Eck (Lewis), Sanjay Samuel (Theo). PIPPINS ensemble features Lauren Adkins, Bailey Ammons, Maya Burdick, Bobby Checchia, Preston Cuer (Fight Choreographer), Curtis Hall, Asher Johnson, Meghan Kosmela, Marina Perrotti, Jessie Reynolds, John Rouleau, Sheridan Schreyer, Drew Snyder, Meredith Stone, and Nathaniel Todd.

Creative Team: Edward Fernandez (Director), Kristin Pontz (Co-Director and Choreographer), Alexandra Flanders (Assistant to Choreographer), Zach Smith (Music Director), Kate Willman (Costume Design), Gregor MacGregor (Scenic Design), Jeff Cusano (Lighting Design), Jon Leydon (Sound Design), Jaclyn Kosser (Hair and Makeup), Julie Rhine (Properties) and Karey Getz (Production Stage Manager).

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call EPAC's box office at 717-733-7966 x1.

*Recommended for older teens and adults. PIPPIN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





