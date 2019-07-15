Kids' Night On Broadway Returns to Hershey Theatre In September

Kids' Night on Broadway returns on Wednesday, September 11, as part of "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at Hershey Theatre.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, the national trade association of the Broadway industry, created to introduce kids to the magical world of theatrical entertainment.

As part of Kids' Night on Broadway, kids ages 18 and under can get one FREE ticket to "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"when accompanied by one full-paying adult on Wednesday, September 11. They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note: Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

The night will be festive with kid-friendly activities and entertainment available in the lower lobby of Hershey Theatre, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kids' Night on Broadway was created in 1996 by the League and Theatre Development Fun and has welcomed young people to Broadway shows in New York and on tour across the U.S. ever since.

"Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is Hershey's golden ticket, kicking off the Broadway season in the fall. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Subscription packages are available for the full 2019-20 Broadway Series, which includes "Once on This Island," "Waitress," and "Anastasia," in addition to "Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Subscription packages start at $110.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CharlieOnBroadway.com.





