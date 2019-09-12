Hershey Symphony Presents CIRQUE DE LA SYMPHONIE

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra presents, "Cirque de la Symphonie," on Saturday, Sept 21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. The show is an elegant fusion of cirque and symphony orchestra, adapting the stunning performances of cirque artists with the majesty of the 70-piece Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

The program showcases many of the best cirque artists in the world, thrilling the audience with aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers, and strongmen. Guests will be mesmerized by aerialists, performing acrobatics on silk fabrics, flying overhead. Adults and children will be amazed at the wizardry of the juggling feats, magic acts and the strength and flexibility of the strongmen and contortionists.

The program includes thrilling music from the stage and screen including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Mission Impossible, Superman, Carousel, Chicago, and much more. Tickets range from $20 to $29 and more and can be purchased online through The Hershey Theatre.





