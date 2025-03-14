Hershey Symphony Orchestra Will Perform BROADWAY STRINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will present Broadway Strings: A Night of Song for the Symphony on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hershey Story Museum Lobby.

This exclusive evening features a stunning performance by The Broadway Strings, a talented ensemble that brings the magic of Broadway to life with exceptional classical skill. The Broadway Strings features prominent Broadway musicians, including Hershey’s own Will Curry, who is an accomplished Broadway conductor, violist, violinist and teacher.

Guests will also enjoy a decadent dessert buffet with champagne, wine, beer, coffee, and tea, and participate in a silent auction offering exclusive items, including theater tickets, dining packages, and more. Proceeds from this special event support the Hershey Symphony Orchestra’s mission to bring high-quality music to the community.

