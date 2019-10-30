Hershey Area Playhouse Presents DEAR EDWINA JR.

Hershey Area Playhouse is proud to present its first-ever fall youth musical, Dear Edwina Jr., from November 8 to 10.

Featuring music by Zina Goldrich and a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Dear Edwina Jr. follows the story of 13-year-old Edwina Spoonapple, who runs her own advice show out of the family garage. Through a variety of fast-paced fun musical numbers, Edwina offers neighborhood friends and family advice on everything from trying new foods to making friends.

With a dynamic cast of 25 and energetic song and dance numbers, Dear Edwina Jr. is an exuberant musical that showcases the talents of local youth performers.

"I have to thank Hershey Area Playhouse for asking me to come up and direct and vocal direct this fun show," says Director Rebecca Wolf. "The kids are having a great time, and they are being exposed to all aspects of musical theater. They are naturals at adding life, spunk and creativity to each of these characters. I guarantee you will not be disappointed when you come to support these kids in the first junior musical at the Playhouse."

Experience the hilarious and heartwarming musical Dear Edwina Jr., running November 8 at 7:30 pm, November 9 at 7:30 pm and November 10 at 2 pm.

Tickets are $15. Tickets are available by visiting www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse's box office at 717-533-8525.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You