Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present RICHARD III for 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park

This production runs June 2-17, 2023

Gamut Theatre's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 30th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III. This production runs June 2-17, 2023 - Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM. Admission is entirely free. Please visitClick Here for more information, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Richard III is a history drama that centers on the conniving, silver-tongued Duke of Gloucester, Richard, and his body-strewn climb to the top of England's royal seat, as well as his inevitable fall. Devil. Tyrant. Boar. Richard III delights in playing all of these roles on his way to the one he really wants: King. His notorious cruelty matches his lust for power as he plays a strategic game for the crown. His gains begin to cost him, though, as his wary allies and fractured country pay the price for his ambition. Through mastery, manipulation, and deceit, Richard III has lured audiences into his schemes for centuries, proving the enduring and corrupting nature of power. As those around him fall prey to his violent whims, we are compelled to see how the political pitfalls Shakespeare uncovers not only reflect his own time, but also, alarmingly, our own.

*Please note that this play contains several scenes that depict violent acts including murder and suicide. Viewer discretion advised. Recommended ages 12 and up.

Also coming up at Gamut, the Stage Door Series will be performing an original prequel piece to the park show. Dreadful Marches to Delightful Measures: A Staged Reading of Shakespeare's Wars of The Roses uses various scenes from Shakespeare's history plays to take the audience through the War of the Roses. By the end of the show viewers will be ready for Richard III at Reservoir Park. The Stage Door Series performs May 19-21, 2023. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm at Gamut Theatre. Any size donation at the door buys your ticket for the show. Suitable for all ages.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.




