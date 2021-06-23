Gettysburg Community Theatre Announces Summer Children's Programming

Gettysburg Community Theatre reopened in April for in-person public performances after being shuttered for a year. Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round.

GCT Summer Theatre Camps have been a long-time favorite of children in the area for over a decade. There are still some spots available for the in-person summer theatre day camps The Rainbow Fish, Snow White, and You Are Beautiful Just The Way You Are. Each week is different with professional teaching artists and a different show to learn each week. Each camp show will perform live on stage at the end of their camp week, and some of the shows will also stream their performances recorded live in front of a live theatre audience. Registration and ticket sales can be found at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

GCT's Summer Children's Theatre performances include: Simply Cinderella and Jack And The Beanstalk 2pm July 11th (streaming), Kids On Broadway Noon and 4pm June 25 (live) and 2pm July 18 (streaming), The Rainbow Fish 4pm July 23 (live) and 2pm August 1 (streaming), Snow White Lite 4pm July 30 (live) and 2pm August 8 (streaming).

Tickets for in person and streaming can be purchased at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org with tickets also on sale at the door if any seats are available, but since GCT is a very small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.

Other remaining GCT 2021 season performances include: Working the musical 7pm July 9, 10, 16, 17, 2pm July 11 & 18, The Carol Burnett Show LIVE 7pm August 6, 7, 13, 14, 2pm August 8 & 15, Steel Magnolias 7pm September 10, 11, 17, 18, 2pm September 12 & 19, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 7pm October 8, 9, 15, 16, 2pm October 10 & 17, All Together Now! 7pm November 12, 13, 2pm November 13 & 14, James And The Giant Peach Jr. 7pm December 3, 4, 10, 11, 2pm December 5 & 12.

All 2021 streaming performances are made possible in part by the Adams County Arts Council Star Grant that is funded in part by the Borough of Gettysburg, Adams County Commissioners, and the Robert C. Hoffman Trust held by the Adams County Community Foundation.

More information and donation information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org