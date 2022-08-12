Fulton Theatre Presents FOR COLORED BOYZ Next Month

The Fulton Theatre has announced casting for the World/Regional Premiere of FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff, a new choreopoem by author and playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Wilson will also direct the piece, which will begin previews September 6 as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series performed in the Tell Studio Theatre. FOR COLORED BOYZ officially opens Thursday, September 8 with a limited run through September 25.

FOR COLORED BOYZ tells the stories of 5 men who have suffered oppression in a racist society. The show is inspired by the award-winning choreopoem "for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf" written by Ntozake Shange. This choreopoem centers around 5 men of color navigating through the past, present, and what seems to be the future in a world where disenfranchisement, racism, hyper-masculinity, and stereotypes are prevalent.

The full cast in alphabetical order: Joel Ashur (man in blak); Dorian Fomby (man in blu); Nnamdi K. Nwankwo (man in orange); Kené Chelo Ortiz (man in green); Davon Williams (man in red). Understudies: Dakarai K. Brown (u/s man in blu, u/s man in green); LeVane Harrington (u/s man in blak, u/s man in red); T.M. Pride (u/s man in orange).

The creative team includes Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Playwright, Director, Choreographer), Nia Deonna Benn (Stage Manager), YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith (Costume Designer), Benjamin Miller (Scenic Designer), Colin Riebel (Lighting Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

Bryan-Keyth Wilson (Playwright/Director/Choreographer) is a southern playwright who tells stories rooted in the African Diaspora. Wilson has produced theatre Off-Broadway and abroad. In response to the 2014 death of Michael Brown, Wilson started his creative journey as a poet. As more accounts of black men killed by police officers emerged over time, Wilson's poetry continued to be his creative response to his personal rage in the face of tragedy and senseless death. After forty poems, he set out to create a way to mold them into a cohesive theatrical experience. Five years later, he produced a workshop of the piece that he titled FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff. An additional reading was to be scheduled in Houston, Texas, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

In the Spring of 2021 Wilson was selected as a finalist for the inaugural Fulton Festival of New Works: Stories of Diversity. Wilson's choreopoem won the festival and the Fulton Theatre chose to program his piece as the opening of the 2022/2023 Groff Studio Series. Spring of 2022, FOR COLORED BOYZ was selected for the Downtown Urban Arts Festival's 20th Anniversary Off-Broadway Showcase at Theatre Row.

