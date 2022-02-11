DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Presents A WINTER'S WEB

Join DreamWrights Center for Community Arts as they kick off their 25th Anniversary Celebratory Year with "A Winter's Web" - an evening of select performances showcasing their upcoming 2022 Season, a proclamation from the Mayor of York City Michael Helfrich, as well as speeches from Representative Carol Hill-Evans and Founding members Ann Davis, Joan Bitzer, and Allison Witherow.

This event will take place on February 17th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the DreamWrights building located at 100 Carlisle Ave. York, PA 17401. Parking is available in the lot directly in front of the building.

The evening will begin with a Gallery Happy Hour catered by O.N.E. Hospitality Group with live music provided by local musician and composer Sergio Paul. Showing in the Rutter's Concession Lounge is an exhibit of photographer Brittany Nicole's work, curated by the Parliament Arts Organization. Also on view are select puppets created by Matt Martsolf for DreamWrights' upcoming production of "Avenue Q".

The night continues with performances by the cast of Charlotte's Web, Soji Otuyelu, Joy Agummadu, DreamWrights' Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia and ALiEN8 composer and lyricist Kate Brennan with a premiere of the song ("Never Land") from DreamWrights' original musical The Lost Boys - A Companion Creation running alongside "Peter and the Starcatcher" later this year.

Concluding the event is an option to tour our most recent Capital Campaign Phase Two Building renovations, which include a brand new front office space, two new dressing rooms, a conference room, and a newly installed three story staircase.

All are welcome to attend. Please RSVP directly by emailing info@dreamwrights.org.