It plays Friday through Sunday Oct 7-9 and Thursday through Saturday Oct 13-15. 

Sep. 20, 2022  

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Comes to the Players Club Of Swarthmore

Our heroine is a slightly off-kilter but endearingly earnest young woman named Jean. In the opening scene, she finds herself in a cafe whose only other customer is dead, and being who she is, she can't resist picking up his phone when it rings. So she gets drawn in to the dead man's family and his decidedly sinister professional life.

The play is Dead Man's Cell Phone, a slightly off-kilter but endearingly earnest comedy by Sarah Ruhl, opening on Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore on Oct 7.

Directed by Sean Begane, the show features Aimee Theresa of West Chester, Thomas-Robert Irvin of Swarthmore, Susan Bolt and Ryan Mattox of Lansdowne, Melissa Santangelo of Philadelphia, and Liz Marafino Fiola of Broomall.

It plays Friday through Sunday Oct 7-9 and Thursday through Saturday Oct 13-15. Curtain time is 7:30 on Thursday, 8:00 Friday and Saturday, 2:00 Sunday. Admission is $15 at the door or in advance at www.pcstheater.org. The theater is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. The Second Stage space is up a flight of stairs from the main lobby.


