Classic Play ALL MY SONS Will Open at York's Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present the classic, award winning play All My Sons by Arthur Miller March 24, 25, 26, 30, 31, April 1 and 2. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

All My Sons is the recipient of The Tony Award and New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play. The play was adapted for films in 1948 and 1987. During the war Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men. Keller went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe and the fact that the young Keller son was reported missing during the war dominate the action. The love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of George Deever returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father's partner free, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power. The climax showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father is fitting conclusion to a play electrifying in its intensity. The setting is a back porch and backyard. The play will take place in the Belmont Theatre's Grumbacher Studio. The intimate studio gives the audience the feeling of being part of the action.

The Director is Jack Hartman. The cast includes Jack Hartman as Joe Keller, David Closer as Chris Keller, Joan Crooks as Kate Keller, Kayla Nicholas as Ann Deever, Jeremy Slagle as George Deever, Amber Gamber as Sue Bayliss, Patrick Casey as Jim Bayliss, Josh Hamme as Frank Lubey, Christen Demnitz as Lydia Lubey and Ethan Beckman as Bert.

This is Jack' Hartman's last project at The Belmont Theatre. He has been involved with the theatre for almost 20 years and has served on the board for six. This is his sixth time directing, having also directed One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Frankenstein, Steel Magnolias, and The Elephant Man. Being a litigation attorney with CGA Law Firm, The Belmont Theatre has afforded him the opportunity to act and direct in a high quality community theatre while maintaining his profession. He has tried to contribute to the theatre and the community by encouraging the performance of moving and cutting edge dramas that both entertain and are thought provoking. He had hoped to continue his involvement at The Belmont Theatre, but in connection with a career opportunity for his wife, they are relocating to Long Island in April. "My experience with The Belmont has been one of the most fulfilling and creative opportunities of my life," said Hartman.

The Belmont theatre is offering a military/veteran ticket option for this production which will be available for all of our performances starting in our 91st season. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.The theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.