CINDERELLA Performances Cancelled at the Fulton Theatre Due to COVID-19

The Fulton Theatre has announced the cancellation of December 14 - December 16 performances of Cinderella, due to COVID-19.

"Due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' company, the Fulton regrets to inform you that we are canceling the Tuesday, December 14 (7:30 pm), Wednesday, December 15 (2:00 pm & 7:30 pm), and Thursday, December 16 (7:30 pm) performances," reads a statement on the company's Facebook page.

The Box Office will be calling each ticket holder to reschedule your performance.

Performances run through January 2, 2022.

The Fulton Theatre embarks on the largest production in its history, with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Dozens of custom and handcrafted costumes will sparkle underneath the stage lights and invite audiences into the magical world of LIVE theatre. Magic continues as the carriage, built exclusively for the Fulton Theatre in New York, transforms right before your eyes! The Fulton Theatre was granted special rights for this Enchanted version, with inclusiveness and diversity. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy, and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein's hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance.

* With the Health and Safety of Our Actors, Creative Team, Musicians, and Our Dedicated Audiences Top of Mind, Masks Are Required for this Production. Masks Must Be Worn At All Times, Except While Eating or Drinking in the Theatre or Lobby Areas. Thank You for Your Understanding, and for Your Continued Support.