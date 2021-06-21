Bill Maher To Return To Hershey Theatre This November

Bill Maher will bring his hard-hitting, side-splitting, stand-up comedy to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002) and for the last fourteen years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.

Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, "VICE." In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, "Religulous," directed by Larry Charles ("Borat.") The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2014′s "Bill Maher: Live from DC," 2007′s "The Decider," 2005′s "I'm Swiss," as well as the hilarious, "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong," - have been nominated for Emmy awards. Maher is also a published author with five bestsellers.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BillMaher.com.