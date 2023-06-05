BLUEY LIVE Stage Show Returns To Hershey Theatre This Fall

Performances run November 14-15, 2023.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

BLUEY LIVE Stage Show Returns To Hershey Theatre This Fall

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, “Bluey,” will be “taking the show on the road” once again with the live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show.” The much-loved Heeler family returns to Hershey Theatre on November 14-15, 2023.
Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by “Bluey '' creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show” also contains new music by “Bluey '' composer Joff Bush. 

“Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show” is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

For more information, please visit Click Here or www.Events.Bluey.TV

ABOUT BLUEY

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018 and has quickly become a global hit. In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China; it now screens in over 60 countries. In the US on Disney Junior since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most-watched TV series with kids 2-6. In the UK, Bluey was the most-watched show on CBeebies in January 2022 and is also available on Disney+. 

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children's Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.




