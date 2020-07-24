Apple Hill Playhouse Will Close its Doors Permanently

The Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont has announced that its doors will close, Trib Live has reported.

"I'm just too old to be in this game anymore. This is my 38th year," executive artistic director Pat Beyer said.

This means the future is unclear for Orchard Performing Arts Company, the playhouse's resident theater group.

"The only thing I can say on behalf of OPAC is that we are saddened by the news," OPAC president Mike Crosby said. "But we understand and are supportive of the reasons of why it happened. We are currently exploring our options."

Crosby said that the company's future plans are up in the air. "We now do not have a performance venue, so our future is uncertain at this point," he said.

Beyer said that it might also be difficult for the venue to operate under the current restrictions due to the health crisis, including social distanced seating and sanitation protocols.

"I cannot see this structure being brought up to speed in today's climate. They still haven't worked out yet how theaters will operate," she said. "If they can't figure out what to do at Heinz Hall and the Benedum, how do they expect me to figure it out?"

