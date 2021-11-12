Andrea McArdle Returns To the RRazz Room at the Inn at Centre Bridge Next Month

Broadway legend Andrea McArdle returns to New Hope, PA. at the RRazz Room Presents at the newly renovated Inn at Centre Bridge, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Her new show Broadway with a Little Holiday celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and Holiday favorites. Her show promises to be an enchanting holiday evening.

The original Annie on Broadway and the youngest performer nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical and winner of the Theatre World and Outer Critic's Awards for her performance, Andrea has gone on to grace Broadway and stages from Carnegie Hall to the White House.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketweb.com.

American singer-songwriter and actress Amanda McBroom originally scheduled for December 4, has postponed her appearance due to personal obligations and will reschedule. For more information, please go to www.therrazzroom.com.