A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Announces Tour Re-Launching This Holiday Season with First Stop at The Santander Performing Arts Center

Following its inaugural hit holiday tour across North America in 2018, Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment announced today that they will once again bring together the world's greatest entertainers for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production in A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

Brought to you by the producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists, this thrilling, festive, fun-for-the-whole-family event will launch at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA on November 13, 2019. The critically acclaimed production will continue to 38 cities across North America including stops in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Durham, Atlanta, Kansas City, Tempe and San Diego among others.

For more information and complete details on additional tour stops, please visit MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

We are thrilled to be bringing A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS back to audiences around the country in 2019," says producer Lee Marshall, MagicSpace Entertainment. "Our amazingly talented cast has been assembled from all over the world and is looking forward to delighting audiences and spreading holiday magic. The reception for the inaugural tour has been fantastic and we hope this show becomes a special holiday tradition that families look forward to experiencing for many years to come."

In A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live.

The complete cast of performers and acts will be announced in the fall.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Painter and Lawson have created Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of Circus, Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenaline and The Illusionists in over 250 cities from London to Sydney to Broadway, as well as presenting A Chorus Line, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Fiddler on the Roof through Australia. MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard and Steve Boulay, and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. They have an office in Park City, UT. www.magicspace.net.

It's never too early to get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.





