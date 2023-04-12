A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Comes To York's Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will deliver laughs to the theatre's main stage with A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, written by York native Ken Ludwig. The show will run April 21-23 and 27-30.

A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with...golf.

The story takes place in the taproom of country club Quail Valley, where manager Henry Bingham is determined to win after losing five years in a row to the club's rivals, Crouching Squirrel. Overconfident in his win, Henry makes a side bet with his Crouching Squirrel counterpart, Dickie Bell. Things begin to look up when he learns his assistant, Justin, is a golf prodigy, the likes of which we have never seen. Unfortunately for Henry, things aren't that easy. When the drama between Justin and his new fiancée Louise throws Justin off his game, Henry and club board member Pamela attempt to calm the feuding couple. Naturally, things worse become worse, especially when Henry's wife Muriel becomes involved...and uproarious mayhem ensues.

The Director of A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is Greg Koslosky. The cast includes Tyler Funke as Justin, Melanie Miller as Louise, Jessica Oakhem as Pamela, Matthew Oyler as Dickie Bell, Heather Stoll as Muriel, and Connor Kanya as Mr. Bingham.