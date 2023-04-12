Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Comes To York's Belmont Theatre

The show will run April 21-23 and 27-30.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The Belmont Theatre will deliver laughs to the theatre's main stage with A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, written by York native Ken Ludwig. The show will run April 21-23 and 27-30.
A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with...golf.
The story takes place in the taproom of country club Quail Valley, where manager Henry Bingham is determined to win after losing five years in a row to the club's rivals, Crouching Squirrel. Overconfident in his win, Henry makes a side bet with his Crouching Squirrel counterpart, Dickie Bell. Things begin to look up when he learns his assistant, Justin, is a golf prodigy, the likes of which we have never seen. Unfortunately for Henry, things aren't that easy. When the drama between Justin and his new fiancée Louise throws Justin off his game, Henry and club board member Pamela attempt to calm the feuding couple. Naturally, things worse become worse, especially when Henry's wife Muriel becomes involved...and uproarious mayhem ensues.
The Director of A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is Greg Koslosky. The cast includes Tyler Funke as Justin, Melanie Miller as Louise, Jessica Oakhem as Pamela, Matthew Oyler as Dickie Bell, Heather Stoll as Muriel, and Connor Kanya as Mr. Bingham.
The Belmont Theatre is located at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is free, convenient parking. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3pm. Please call 717-854-5715 with any questions.



Interview: Jordan Radis of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Interview: Jordan Radis of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Footloose is energetic, emotional, and fun—audience can’t help but feel like dancing. This electrifying musical takes the stage at Dutch Apple April 7-May 20. Jordan Radis, who plays Ren in this production takes some time to talk with BroadwayWorld about his experience in Footloose.
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Jordan Radis had the formidable task of portraying Ren McCormack, which is Kevin Bacon’s break-out role from the 80’s. He was able to pay homage to Kevin Bacon’s character while giving the it his own style. Audrey Taylor Floyd, who play Rusty, stood out with her impressive vocal performance in “Let’s Hear it for the Boy.” Though it is strange to hear pop songs from the 80’s sung in musical theatre style, Audrey was able to nail that song just like I remember hearing it many years ago. This show will make you laugh and want to dance and sing to songs you haven’t hear in years but still somehow know all the words.
Prima Theatre Presents THE MOM SHOW Photo
Prima Theatre Presents THE MOM SHOW
They say motherhood is the most challenging job in the world. Prima Theatre has devised a joyous concert experience to celebrate the breadth of what it means to be a mom in THE MOM SHOW. Songs and stories, both hilarious and heartfelt, will be centerstage in a cabaret-style interactive concert.  
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes To Open Stage, April 21- May 7 Photo
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes To Open Stage, April 21- May 7
Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Tiny Beautiful Things in its Studio Theater from April 21 – May 7. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this raw performance is adapted from the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed. 

