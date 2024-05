Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at music rehearsals for Once at Shea's 710, now on stage through May 19th.

ONCE features an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage and tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs.

