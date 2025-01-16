Saratoga Jazz Festival Announces Gary Clark Jr., And More For 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 48th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival, presented by GE Vernova will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 10 festival debuts, the line-up is headlined by magnetic performers Gary Clark Jr. and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, alongside beloved jazz vocalists Gregory Porter and Cassandra Wilson, and the next generation of jazz, funk and rock stars Cory Wong, Lettuce, DJ Logic & Friends and Veronica Swift. The festival will also see the return of jazz icons such as Al Di Meola, Michel Camilo and Kenny Garrett in addition to new, emerging artists on the scene like Nicole Zuraitis, Brandee Younger, and Julius Rodriguez. From jazz to roots, funk, blues, rock, indie and beyond, the festival will bring its signature blend of world-class artists and ensembles to the unbeatable atmosphere of SPAC's bucolic grounds.

The 2025 festival also marks the beginning of SPAC's new partnership with lead festival sponsor GE Vernova. The two organizations will embark on a five-year partnership, with $200,000 committed from GE Vernova for each year, ensuring the vibrancy and longevity of Saratoga Jazz Festival, one of the largest jazz events in North America.

“As we approach nearly 50 years of our storied festival, we continue to find new ways to evolve and expand our vibrant weekend event. In addition to our stellar line-up and enhanced vendor experience, this year also marks the first year with our new festival sponsor GE Vernova. We look forward to embarking on this exciting new partnership that, much like our jazz festival line-up, celebrates tradition and innovation,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President & CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

“I believe ‘you're only as good as your next festival' and I'm feeling really good about this one,” says Danny Melnick, the festival producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment. “We have a magical kaleidoscope of artists who are going to elevate this festival to new heights.”

Making his SPAC debut to headline the festival on Saturday is four-time Grammy award-winner, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer Gary Clark Jr. Heralded for his bold and expressive guitar playing, his music fuses blues, rock, R&B, soul and hip hop with influences and collaborations ranging from B.B. King, the Jackson 5 and Muddy Waters to Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl and Childish Gambino. His most recent album JPEG RAW, released in 2024, represents a quantum leap displaying his versatility and demonstrating the fresh new directions he can take with his music.

Back by popular demand to headline the festival on Sunday is Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Since 2010, Shorty has released five chart topping studio albums (his most recent being 2022's Lifted); toured with everyone from Jeff Beck to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and has collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless more. Beloved for his onstage charisma, Shorty's appearance marks his fourth Saratoga Jazz Festival performance.

Bringing the next generation of jazz with a fusion of contemporary and cutting-edge funk music are jazz and funk guitarist Cory Wong, following his recent appearance in 2023; funk, hip-hop, rock and jazz collective Lettuce; turntablist DJ Logic & Friends, who is credited with introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms; dazzling and versatile jazz, rock and funk vocalist Veronica Swift; Keyon Harrold, called the “future of the trumpet” by Downbeat, and young, jazz, funk, gospel and R&B multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez.

Acclaimed jazz vocalists taking the stage include Gregory Porter, renowned for his rich baritone voice and emotional depth; Cassandra Wilson for her only New York appearance in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning album “New Moon Daughter;” Grammy award-winning vocalist, pianist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis, and jazz trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, called “the shining hope of hot jazz,” by The New York Times.

Jazz legends and icons returning to the festival include Grammy and Emmy award-winning pianist and composer Michel Camilo, bringing his brilliant technique and fusion of Caribbean rhythms and jazz harmonies alongside his trio; jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett, one of modern jazz's brightest and most influential living masters; bona fide guitar hero Al Di Meola, returning with his acoustic band, and jazz saxophonist and composer Gary Bartz, bringing his distinctive, soulful sound to the Discovery Stage.

Returning to the festival on Saturday is musical collective, Artemis comprised of pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, bassist Noriko Ueda, and drummer Allison Miller. Each member of the band is a virtuoso player, composer and bandleader and the group's repertoire reflects each individual's sound.

In addition to two non-stop days of great music on two stages, fans can also enjoy a host of amenities including new and diverse food offerings, a fine arts and crafts fair, and artist merchandise signings. Guests are welcome to bring in their own food and beverages, as well as lawn chairs, blankets, tents and lawn umbrellas. Parking for the event is free. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 and at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 29.

"We've been a part of this region for decades and know how special this festival is,” says GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. “It's a storied event that brings people together through music, culture and shared values. It also celebrates creativity, community and sustainability, which are exactly the types of ideals we embrace as a company. We are excited to help support this important tradition this year and in the years to come.”

Tickets go on sale beginning on January 21 to SPAC members (tiered by level) and on January 24 to the general public. Visit spac.org for more details.

