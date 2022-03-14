Rochester Fringe Festival Show Submissions Open Soon

The Rochester Fringe Festival's annual show submission process begins in two weeks. Artists and producers interested in performing at the 2022 Fringe may submit their applications to rochesterfringe.com beginning on Wednesday, March 30 and ending on Wednesday, May 4 at noon ET. There is no cost to apply. Artists may propose production ideas to as many local Fringe venues as desired for live, in-person, and online, digital shows. Each venue selects and books their own shows directly with the artists. Bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the submission period.

This year's festival begins on Tuesday, September 13 and runs daily through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Performances take place in more than 20 venues located in a variety of neighborhoods surrounding the heart of Rochester. Festival organizers will announce a complete list of this year's participating venues at the end of March.

"For twelve wonderful days, the Fringe brings the world stage to our doorstep. We transform downtown into an inviting, magical, and colorful entertainment hub for the entire community to enjoy. Thousands of performing artists and audience members join together to create a fun and spectacularly vibrant experience for all," says Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer.

The Fringe showcases a myriad of art forms from theatre to comedy, dance to children's entertainment, and everything in between. It is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State and features the works of international, national, and local artists. It is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing and most-attended festivals in the country.

The mission of the Rochester Fringe is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. For more information, please contact: pr@rochesterfringe.com or Adele Fico, Interim Publicist at (585) 402-3947.