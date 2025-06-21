Richard Skipper Returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre for Encore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out, standing-room-only performance on May 30th, acclaimed entertainer Richard Skipper returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, August 22 at 7 PM for an encore of his newest hit, “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Richard Skipper (But Were Afraid To Ask)” — an evening of unscripted storytelling, audience connection, and theatrical surprises.

This is not just a show — it’s a conversation between a performer and his audience, a celebration of legacy, spontaneity, and the shared joy of being in the room together.

Richard Skipper successfully conjured the joy, musicality, and celebrity dish of classic TV variety shows with seemingly effortless aplomb—spinning stories and songs into an uplifting, off-the-cuff celebration of life, memory, and connection.”-Jeff Harnar

“Richard Skipper ‘interviewed himself’ with the help of a packed audience in an unscripted evening of laughter, music, and revelation—blending heartfelt stories, showbiz anecdotes, and masterful song interpretation into a one-man celebration of empathy, connection, and a 46-year career in entertainment.”-Stephen Sorokoff, Broadway World and Times Square Chronicles

“Richard Skipper opened his heart and invited the audience in for an evening of revelation, inspiration, and old-fashioned hilarity—seamlessly blending storytelling, song, and audience connection in a format reminiscent of the great TV hosts of the past. The result was pure entertainment, personal and unforgettable.”-Jacqueline Parker, Cabaret Scenes

Whether you were in the room last time or hearing about this for the first time — this is your chance to experience a one-of-a-kind evening that celebrates the power of showing up, speaking truth, and savoring the moment.

Reserve your seat today at RichardSkipper.com and use code RSC2025! for a special discount.

Not sure what to expect? Ask someone who was there in May... or visit the Guestbook at RichardSkipper.com to read audience reflections.

While you're on the site, don’t miss the recent reviews and press highlights on the homepage — and reach out to the second name in your contact list to join you. You never know who might show up... and what might happen.

Comments