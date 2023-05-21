Review: CINDERELLA at Geva Theatre

For its final offering of the 2022-2023 season, Rochester's Geva Theatre is presenting a timeless tale that we all know and love, with twists and new characters that bring excitement and intrigue to the well-known story. "Cinderella", the Rogers & Hammerstein classic with an updated book by Douglas Carter Beane, is currently on Geva's Wilson Stage.

From Broadway.com "The smart and beautiful young Ella (Alexis Sims) lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame (Linda Mugleston) and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte (Sheila Jones) and Gabrielle (Sumi Yu). Ella's only friends in the world are the animals in the woods, "Crazy Marie" (Ann Arvia) and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel (Alexander Mendoza). Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher (Jonah Ho'okano) is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian (Robert Mammana) suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together."

Geva's production design for "Cinderella" captures the magic and fantasy of a fairy tale through props, sets, and staging that practically transport the audience to the pages of the story. Everything from Prince Topher's large (wooden) horse, to the illuminated pumpkin carriage, to the truly fantastic puppetry of the forest creatures, imbues the audience with a sense of nostalgia and childlike wonder.

While the production design and overall vibes of Geva's "Cinderella" are that of childlike whimsy, Beane's updated book adds a sociopolitical spin to the well-known story that layers in themes of poverty, class, and revolution as Cinderella opens Prince Topher's eyes to the injustice in the kingdom. Also added by Beane is a more sympathetic step-sister, creating a nice balance between the characters and less familial venom than we're used to.

Geva's production of "Cinderella" is well cast, from Arvia's maternal Marie to Ho'okano's gallant Prince Topher, but Sims' Ella certainly steals the show, bringing grace, kindness, and curiosity to the classic fairytale princess. The diversity of Geva's "Cinderella" cast is also a welcoming breath of fresh air.

"Cinderella" makes for a magical night at the theatre, and is a treat for the whole family. It's playing at Geva Theatre until June 4th, for tickets and more information Click Here.




From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a lover of all things theatre and performing arts. A native of Rochester, Colin has acted on stages across Western New York and is active in the local theatre community as a pe... (read more about this author)

