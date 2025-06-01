Photos: Amas Musical Theatre 56th Anniversary Benefit Reunion Concert

The event took place on May 19, 2025
Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), New York City’s award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968, celebrated its 56th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 19, 2025 at Theatrer 555. Following the concert, there was a reception at Penthouse 45. The evening benefited Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.
There was a 20th Anniversary reunion concert performance of Lone Star Love or, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Texas (featuring “The Red Clay Ramblers”), conceived and adapted by John L. Haber, music and lyrics by Jack Herrick, additional music and lyrics by Tommy Thompson and Bland Simpson. Directed by Randy Skinner. The Honorary Chair is Bill Irwin.
An inspired musical western adaptation of Shakespeare's bawdy, laugh-out-loud play, Lone Star Love or, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Texas stampedes onto the stage. Lone Star Love sets the Bard's The Merry Wives of Windsor in post-Civil War Texas. Ex-Confederate Colonel Falstaff charms his way into the graces of Mrs. Page and Mrs. Ford, wives of two wealthy cattle ranchers, and proclaims his passions to each lady--with an eye on the irhusbands' riches. But who's fooling whom--the Colonel, mild-mannered Mrs. Page or madly jealous Mrs. Ford? And who will win the hand of pretty Miss Anne Page--local yokel Master Slender, elegant immigrant Dr. Caius or Fenton, the yodeling cowboy? Book a trip to Windsor, Texas and find out for yourself!
Amas' Fall 2004 Mainstage production at The John Houseman Theatre received two Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Choreography and an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The director Michael Bogdanov and the choreographer Randy Skinner were nominated for the 2005 Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Callaway Awards for "Excellence in the Craft of Direction and Choreography."
The cast, featuring many members of the original cast is Gary Bristol, Clay Buckner, Stacia Fernandez, Harriet D. Foy, Chris Frank, Stacey Harris, Jack Herrick, John Jellison, Lauren Kennedy, David Longworth, Drew McVety, Ollie Oshay, Kilty Reidy, Nick Sullivan, Julie Tolivar, Brandon Williams, Dana Zihlman Harshawans, Miguel Angel Vazquez, and Jay O. Sanders as Falstaff. The Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckl and Benjamin A. Vigil is Assistant Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Jack Herrick, Clay Buckner, Ollie O'Shea, Jay O. Sanders, Gary Bristol, Chris Frank, David Longworth
Bradwin Amos, Donna Trinkoff, Jeremiah James, Julie Tolivar, Stacey Harris, Miguelm Angel Vasquz, Harriett D. Foy, Stacie Fernandez, Lauren Kennedy, Kilty Reidy; Nick Sullivan, Brandon Williams
Julie Tolivar and Harriett D. Foy
Miguel Angel Vasquez and Lauren Kennedy
Jeramiah James
Brian Coffman and Linda Winchester
Harriett D. Foy and Company
Brandon Williams and Company
Dana Zihlman Harshaw
Brandon Williams, Nick Sullivan, Miguel Angel Vasquez, Jeramiah James, Kilty Reidy, Bradwin Amos
Chris Frank, Jack Herrick, Clay Buckner
Full Company
Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos