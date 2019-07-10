Cortland Rep Presents the Children's Show THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER

The Cortland Repertory Theatre Performing Interns and Youth Programs present performances of "The House at Pooh Corner", based on the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories by A. A. Milne, adapted by Bettye Knapp.

This live performance play will have performances on Saturday July 13, Friday July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

General Admission tickets are $8.00 per person and may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website using ETIX at www.cortlandrep.org. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are NOT approved by CRT.

All those classic wonderful characters - Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, Owl, Rabbit, Christopher Robin and of course Tigger - are included in this loving stage adaptation of the second Winnie-the-Pooh book. Christopher Robin has called a "Mergency Meeting" because he is being sent to Education. Nobody knows exactly what or where that is, but he'd much rather run away with his friends...probably to the North Pole. Or maybe the South Pole. But more unfortunate events arise: Eeyore has lost his house and according to his gloomy forecast, a blizzard is coming. Then there is the "problem of Tigger," who is just too bouncy by far. As the situations become clearer, Christopher Robin isn't quite so sure that running away is the answer.

The cast of "The House at Pooh Corner" is comprised of the nine-member CRT Performing Intern Company. Starring as Pooh is Manhattan School of Music student Steven Martella, with Syracuse University students JT Tully as Christopher Robin, Blake Maxwell as Eeyore, and Emily Britt as Rabbit. Nazareth College student Cassidy Halpin will play Piglet, with Shenandoah Conservatory student Alexis Yard as Roo. Rider University student Shealyn Kelley will play Kanga with Madeline Hudelson from Elon University as Owl. Grace Weaver serves as Stage Manager, with Scenic Design by Braden Hooter. CRT's Wardrobe Supervisor Sarah Travis designs the costumes, and CRT Master Electrician Bri Weintraub creates the lighting design. Other technical work is provided by Andrew Carney as Props Designer, Seth Asa Sengel as Sound Designer, and Brock Baird as Technical Director.

Call 800-427-6160 or visit cortlandrep.org to purchase tickets for more information.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke





