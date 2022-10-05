Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Children's Shakespeare Theatre Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

Performances run October 7-15.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Children's Shakespeare Theatre will hold both indoor and outdoor performances of the next production in its Season of our Hospitality, Love's Labour's Lost.

Presented by a mixed company of CST's Knaves and Rogues -- youth ages 10 to 16-this production will perform indoors at CST's traditional home, Palisades Presbyterian Church, Friday and Saturday evenings (October 7, 8, 14 and 15) at 7pm, and outdoors at Marydell with Live Art in Nyack- Phoenix Festival, Saturdays (October 8 and 15) at 11am.

After last year's extremely successful productions of Hamlet and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Children's Shakespeare Theatre company is ready to find the beat as they play fools falling in love. Love's Labour's Lost features nobility who make promises they can't keep, funny folks who can't read, a princess who takes no nonsense, and a visiting Spaniard who has a flair for the dramatic. Live, love, and laugh with this zany cast of characters in this rarely done Shakespearean comedy with a sober ending. This production will be a zippy 75 minutes but include all the highlights of this vintage play. Those who join us for the outdoor matinees will be able to feast on a bagel brunch.

Children's Shakespeare Theatre strives to develop confident and creative young people through the performance of Shakespeare's plays. Since our founding in 1999, we have been dedicated to offering quality educational theater, building a community that enriches the lives of our young actors and their families. So many of our young performers have performed dozens of plays at CST, and for others, this is their first time.





