Casts Set for BOEING BOEING, NEXT TO NORMAL, A TENDER THING & FORGIVENESS at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has revealed the casting for four of the company's 30th anniversary season productions.



“As we launch Barrington Stage Company's 30th anniversary, we are so proud to welcome a range of extraordinary talent to the Berkshires, both old friends and others making their first appearance on our stages,” said Alan Paul. “From the uproarious comedy of Boeing Boeing to the poignant depths of Next to Normal, the heartrending exploration of timeless love in A Tender Thing to the profound journey of Forgiveness, BSC audiences will encounter unforgettable stories that will resonate with them.”



BOEING BOEING

BOYD QUINSON STAGE, 30 Union Street

Marc Camoletti's hilarious 1960 French farce, Boeing Boeing (July 17-August 3), translated by Beverley Cross & Francis Evans, won a new generation of fans with a critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway production in 2008. In Paris in the swinging '60s, playboy Bernard, with help from his housekeeper Berthe, keeps a rotating group of flight attendants on standby. But with the arrival of long-lost friend Robert and the new Boeing jet, Bernard's plans hit some turbulence.



Joining previously announced BSC Associate Artists Mark H. Dold (BSC: Waiting for Godot, Harry Clarke, Freud's Last Session) as Robert, Christopher Innvar (BSC: The Importance of Being Earnest; A Doll's House, Part 2; Private Lives, Faith Healer) as Bernard, and Debra Jo Rupp (BSC: Dr. Ruth, All the Way, Ring ‘Round the Moon, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Laramie Project) as Berthe, will be Gisela Chipe (BSC: 10x10 New Play Festival 2024; Broadway: POTUS) as Gloria, Stephanie Jean Lane (BSC debut; Off-Broadway: Sleep No More) as Gabriella and Kate MacCluggage (BSC: Gertrude and Claudius; Broadway: The Farnsworth Invention) as Gretchen. BSC Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct Boeing Boeing.



The production will feature scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by BSC Associate Artist Sarah Jean Tosetti, lighting design by BSC Associate Artist David Lander and sound design by Fabian Obispo. Intimacy director is Leigh Zimmerman, dialect coach is Amanda Quaid, clowning consultant is Michael F. Toomey. Production Stage Manager is Ryan Gohsman. Assistant Stage Manager is Merit Glover.



NEXT TO NORMAL

BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul directs Next to Normal (August 13-September 8), in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Washington, DC, where it was hailed as an “impeccable, vibrant musical revival” by the Washington Post. Next to Normal, which will close the Boyd-Quinson Stage season, features music by Tom Kitt (Broadway: Bring It On, If/Then), and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Broadway: If/Then, The Last Ship).



BSC's production will star Natalie Joy Johnson (Broadway: Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) as Diana and BSC Associate Artist Alan H. Green (BSC: Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin, The Hills are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock) as Dan, with Adante Carter (National Tour: Mean Girls) as Gabe, Madison McBride (TV: “Full Circle” (Max); Regional: Chicken & Biscuits) as Natalie, Ben Clark (Regional: Next to Normal, Elegies: A Song Cycle) as Henry and Joseph Morales (National: Hamilton, In the Heights) as Dr. Madden.



Next to Normal also stars Adante Carter, Madison McBride, Ben Clark and Joseph Morales. The production will feature choreography by Eamon John Foley, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Helen Huang, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Ken Travis, projections design by Nick Hussong, and musical direction by Angela Steiner. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.



The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production that is transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

A TENDER THING

St. Germain STAGE, 36 Linden Street



The St. Germain Stage season opens with the regional premiere of A Tender Thing (June 25-July 20) by Ben Power (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy), which will be directed by Alan Paul.



Originally staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company, this charming and elegiac two-character play imagines what would have happened if Romeo and Juliet had not died as teenagers but had instead lived to old age.

BSC's production will star Derek Smith (Broadway: Ring Round the Moon, The Lion King) as Romeo and Candy Buckley (BSC: Cabaret; Broadway: Cabaret, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Juliet.



A Tender Thing will feature scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Ricky Reynoso, lighting design by Robert Weizel and sound design and music by Fabian Obispo. Movement is by Mayte Natalio. Voice and text consultant is Lisa Beley. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.



FORGIVENESS

Forgiveness (July 30-August 25) is a world premiere play by Mark St. Germain (BSC: Eleanor; Dr. Ruth, All the Way; Freud's Last Session; The Happiest Man on Earth) and directed by Ron Lagomarsino (BSC: Chester Bailey, The Happiest Man on Earth). The play is set in Minnesota where prisoners are allowed to plead their case in front of the Governor, in a bid to be returned to society. In this interactive production, audiences will help determine who is worthy of forgiveness.



Scenic design is by Brian Prather, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Reza Behjat and sound design by Brendan Aanes. Production Stage Manager is Leslie Sears. Forgiveness is commissioned BSC's Sydelle Blatt New Works Fund.



The St. Germain Stage season will conclude with the regional premiere of Primary Trust (September 18-October 13), winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, by actress/playwright Eboni Booth and directed by Jennifer Chang. This play, about a bookstore worker who loses his job and must find a new way forward for himself, delighted Off-Broadway audiences last year at Roundabout Theatre Company. Casting for Primary Trust will be announced in coming weeks.



Casting for BSC is by McCorkle Casting LTD.

Comments

