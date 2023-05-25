Black Theatre Troupe Of Upstate NY Presents HOODOO LOVE By Katori Hall

“Hoodoo Love” is a tale of love, magic, jealousy and secrets. Toulou escapes from the Mississippi cotton fields in the 1930s to pursue her dream of singing the blues.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: SIX at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 3 Review: SIX at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Chenango River Theatre Opens 16th Season With LEND ME A TENOR Photo 4 Chenango River Theatre Opens 16th Season With LEND ME A TENOR

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its upcoming and final production of the 2022-2023 season “Hoodoo Love” to the Lauren and Harold Iselin Performing Arts Studio at Capital Repertory Theatre at 251 N. Pearl Street, Albany.

“Hoodoo Love” is a tale of love, magic, jealousy and secrets. Toulou escapes from the Mississippi cotton fields in the 1930s to pursue her dream of singing the blues in Memphis. When she meets a rambling blues man, the notorious Ace of Spades, her dreams are realized in a way she could never have imagined. Written in vivid language that captures the blues, “Hoodoo Love” is a major debut.

Performances are June 1-11, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m or online at capitalrep.org.

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (BTTUNY) was originally founded under the name Soul Rebel Performance Troupe in 2009 by veteran actor Jean-Remy Monnay. Monnay was born and raised in Haiti, later moving to NYC at the age of 18. In 1997, he moved upstate and began to get involved in the Capital Region theatre scene. He soon discovered that there were very few BIPOC artists working in the area, and very limited opportunities for those artists to find work. The creation of Soul Rebel Performance Troupe was in response to this lack of access; it provided a home for artists of color, LGBTQIA+ actors and other overlooked and underrepresented identities. The company was granted 501(c)(3) status in 2011, as it further committed to its mission and began to grow its performance season and outreach programs into a more vibrant array of activities. Over the years, the company's focus became more clearly about supporting BIPOC, and predominantly Black, artists and narratives, and in 2018 the company's name was changed to Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York to better align with this intention. In June 2021, BTTUNY became the resident community company at Capital Repertory Theatre.



RELATED STORIES - Central New York

Syracuse Stage Adds Two Musicals To 50th Anniversary Season Photo
Syracuse Stage Adds Two Musicals To 50th Anniversary Season

Syracuse Stage has announced two musicals that will complete the lineup for the organization's 50th anniversary season. Audiences are immersed in the soulful music of Billie Holiday with Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Oct. 18 – Nov. 5.

The Leah Ryan Fund Announces Winner Of “The Leah”: GLORIA MAJULES CULTURE Photo
The Leah Ryan Fund Announces Winner Of “The Leah”: GLORIA MAJULE'S CULTURE SHOCK

The Leah Ryan Fund has announced the winner of the 2023 Leah Prize, Gloria Majule's Culture Shock.  Majule's new play concerns two African students, Zahra from Tanzania and Hawi from Kenya, who start school in an Ivy League institution.

Review: AINT TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Proctors Theatre Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Proctors Theatre

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Proctors Theatre?

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Reveals Lineup for 25th Anniversary Season Photo
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Reveals Lineup for 25th Anniversary Season

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has announced the concert lineup for its 25th anniversary season, revealing a season built around artists appealing to a diverse array of musical tastes.


More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre Troupe Of Upstate NY Presents HOODOO LOVE By Katori HallBlack Theatre Troupe Of Upstate NY Presents HOODOO LOVE By Katori Hall
Syracuse Stage Adds Two Musicals To 50th Anniversary SeasonSyracuse Stage Adds Two Musicals To 50th Anniversary Season
The Leah Ryan Fund Announces Winner Of “The Leah”: GLORIA MAJULE'S CULTURE SHOCKThe Leah Ryan Fund Announces Winner Of “The Leah”: GLORIA MAJULE'S CULTURE SHOCK
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Reveals Lineup for 25th Anniversary SeasonCooperstown Summer Music Festival Reveals Lineup for 25th Anniversary Season

Videos

Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Video Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Selfish Giant
Opera Saratoga (6/03-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EAST OF BERLIN by Hannah Moscovitch
Bridge Street Theatre (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Syracuse Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Kill a Mockingbird
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (6/13-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# e-Motion
The Cherry Arts (5/26-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You