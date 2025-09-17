BWW Q&A: Ross (Rosé) McCorkell On Finding Neverland at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the Oscar-winning movie, Finding Neverland tells the uplifting story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful, widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

Finding Neverland opens OFC’s 2025-2026 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life’s journey. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and we strive to reflect this beauty on our stage. The season continues with:

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical, starring Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin as Mrs. Alice "Ma" Otter (From Disney's Out of the Box and Sesame English)

Dr.Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, starring Garrett Clayton as The Grinch (From Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!)

Hello, Dolly!, starring Elaine Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi (From Disney’s The Parent Trap, SNL’s Superstar, & the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion), Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder (From Apple TV's For All Mankind and MGM's Respect), with Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl (From Broadway's Motown The Musical and Once on This Island)

The Bodyguard: The Musical, Starring Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron (Standout performer from Season 26 of NBC's The Voice)

Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical, where our favorite ladies are back in a world premiere!

Additionally, there is a special series add-on! Home For The Holidays with The Calamari Sisters!

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Ross McCorkell*, better known as “Rosé,” is a Scottish-American multi-faceted entertainer; singer, recording artist, actor, voice actor, composer, arranger, writer, editor, and world-renowned drag queen. And so excited to return to Rochester! Although most recognized as a finalist on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Rosé has also made television appearances on iCarly, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice, where she sang alongside girl group, Stephanie’s Child, in a historical performance with pop icon, Jessie J. Recent theatrical credits include Princess Diana in the recent original London production of The Diana Mixtape, Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at Geva, and Victor Garber in the NYC Off-Broadway production of the global hit, Titanique. Rosé also recently voiced several characters in the new animated film, Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero. Earlier this year, Rosé co-produced and released their debut solo EP, “oh, boy,” available on all streaming platforms. Rosé is a BFA graduate of Wichita State University. @omgheyrose

What drew you to the role of J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland?

I have always had my eye on this show and role, so I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to take it on and bring the story to life. The timing is beautiful, as at this point in my life, the storyline feels a bit like a reflection - with an insightful, beautiful ending already in sight. I think this experience will be healing and energizing for me.

How does your background as a multifaceted entertainer influence your approach to this role?

Drag entertainers are definitely multifaceted artists, but so far, this experience actually feels like compartmentalizing myself. I am putting away parts of my artistry to make more space for the parts of me that are the actor and the singer. Those are my core performing skills and the foundation of it all. But - I do believe my career as a drag entertainer and my specific relationship with the industry has prepared me emotionally for this role. My journey as an artist fits deliciously into J.M. Barrie's shoes at present.

How have you prepared for the role of a Scottish playwright, being a Scottish-American yourself?

J.M. Barrie was born in Kirriemuir, about an hour away from where I grew up. A solid step 1 (laughs). I also spent this summer performing on the West End in London, where Barrie wrote and lived most of his adult life, and where the musical takes place. In a way, and by chance, I've somewhat retraced his own steps. And living in London with this role in mind and on the horizon helped better frame not only my awareness of artistry in the UK, but what it is like to be a Scottish person in England; a fine detail I'm excited to play with.

In what ways does this production of Finding Neverland differ from previous versions you've seen or been a part of?

Well - I'm not sure the Scottish details have been so authentic before now - haha! Scottish is a complex and tricky dialect, and there is much more than pronunciation to consider when playing a Scot. We are famously expressive people, and we are both tremendously vocal and musical in our speech, both with pitch and percussion. This nuance intrigues me, and I'm so happy to explore it while speaking and while singing. I'm finding it deepens my own understanding of the character's choices and reactions. He is a writer; his voice and the way he expresses his words are particularly important to me.

How does it feel to be working with costumes from the national tour?

The costumes are gorgeous. It's always such a special treat to be given a garment with an iconic name sewn or scribbled onto the label. I'm wearing some pieces previously worn by the titans who have played J.M. Barrie before me; Matthew Morrison and Jeremy Jordan's names will be pressed against the back of my neck as I take the stage. I've learned by doing drag that fashion certainly does retain memory, so hopefully the whisper of their presence will help me remember all my lines LOL

Why must everyone come and see the show?

The children in the show are a force. They have so much responsibility in this story and I cannot believe how strongly they rise to the occasion every day. You will fall in love with them, and if you're anything like me, you'll remember parts of yourself which were deeply at rest. Their enthusiasm and confidence is beyond inspiring. This show really is magical; the situation onstage becomes the reality offstage -- in a story about perspective and the power we hold to define what our reality is.

