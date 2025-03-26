World Premiere Musical and More Set for Theatre Calgary 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Calgary has revealed its 2025-26 season of plays. The lineup features six shows, including a world premiere musical, an all-new production of a Canadian Broadway hit, and the return of a sold-out smash comedy. A large percentage of their main floor seating will start at $49, as part of their Theatre for All Initiative.

The 2025-26 season kicks off August 26th with an encore run of Made in Italy by Farren Timoteo. After playing a sold-out run at Theatre Calgary in 2023, Farren Timoteo returns, with his 25+ characters, in his one-performer comedy about family, tradition, and food. This is your chance to laugh-out-loud once again, or for the first time, as you enjoy a delicious taste of humour and heart that was made...in Italy. The show is directed by Daryl Cloran, and will be presented in the Arts Commons Martha Cohen Theatre. "Farren is a true marvel on stage. His story of growing up in an Italian family in Alberta delighted our audiences in ways we couldn't have imagined. This is a show that connects an audience and invites them in for a wonderful feast of laughs," says Arima.

Next, they bring a classic thriller to the stage on September 30th with Dial M For Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original story by Frederick Knott. The story sees Tony suspecting that his wife may be cheating on him, but shocking twists and revelations raise the stakes with deadly results. This acclaimed adaptation of the classic thriller would make Alfred Hitchcock proud. The show will be directed by Jillian Keiley and is presented in partnership with the Arts Club Theatre Company. "This play gives us a true evening of danger, deception, and murder. Jillian Keiley will bring all of these and more to our production, as she thrills audiences with one of the great mystery genre classics," says Arima.

Starting November 28th, their holiday classic returns with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits, who take him on a journey into his past, present, and future to show him the errors of his ways. Dickens’ classic holiday tale comes alive on the Theatre Calgary stage, with stunning sets and costumes and the return of Doug McKeag as Scrooge. This adaptation by Geoffrey Simon Brown will be directed by Stafford Arima and associate directed by Jane MacFarlane. "This show is a big, grand theatrical experience, but it plays an even bigger part in Calgary's holiday traditions for so many. Let us once again celebrate with merriment and the spirit of the season," says Arima.

On February 14th, they bring a world premiere musical to the Max Bell with The Gifted Prince, with book and lyrics by Lezlie Wade and music by Daniel Green, and based on the book The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen by Lloyd Alexander. The Tale of the Gifted Prince is set in a kingdom on the edge of rebellion, where Prince Ren must save his father’s throne. Armed with five humble gifts, he embarks on a quest to enlist the aid of a reclusive shaman. As danger looms, Ren discovers the gifts hold powers that will either mend a realm or shatter it forever. The show will be directed & choreographed by Darren Lee (who recently played the King of Siam in the West End production of The King and I), and is produced in partnership with Somerled Arts (Wendy MacDonald and Scott Evans). "I am profoundly excited for this musical, as it has been a dream of mine to have the world premiere on our stage. This will be a work of songs, magic, and imagination that all families can experience, and will never forget," says Arima.

Starting April 7th, they will present Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House on our stage for the very first time. This Canadian premiere of a new adaptation by Tony Award-nominated Amy Herzog is the story of an ordinary family, a perfect marriage, and a wife with a secret. This is a theatrical giant of a play that still surprises and exhilarates audiences to this day. Presented in partnership with the Arts Club Theatre Company, the show will be directed by Anita Rochon. "This masterpiece of the theatre has been given a fresh, compact, and thought-provoking contemporary treatment by Amy Herzog. This is the adaptation that recently took Broadway by storm, and it is a thrill for us to have the Canadian premiere," says Arima.

They close their season starting on May 26th, with an all-new production of the hit musical Come From Away, with music, book and lyrics by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. When an unexpected disaster halts air travel around the world, the people of Gander, Newfoundland come together to welcome those who have been stranded in their town. This award-winning musical tells a story of resilience, kindness, and unexpected friendships in a time of crisis. Come From Away will be directed and choreographed by Canadian Jesse Robb, whose numerous Broadway credits include a recent Tony Award nomination for his work on Water for Elephants. "Come From Away is a special musical that is so unabashedly Canadian with its heart and characters. I feel that this is a show that reminds us why our country, and our people, are so special," says Arima. Casting for all productions will be announced at a later date.



2025-26 SEASON OF PLAYS OVERVIEW

MADE IN ITALY

August 26 to September 21, 2025 - Martha Cohen Theatre (Opening Night - August 29, 2025)

By Farren Timoteo | Directed by Daryl Cloran

DIAL M FOR MURDER

September 30 to October 26, 2025 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - October 3, 2025)

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher| From the original story by Frederick Knott | Directed by Jillian Keiley

Presented in partnership with the Arts Club Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 28 to December 31, 2025 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - November 28 2025)

By Charles Dickens | Adapted by Geoffrey Simon Brown | Directed by Stafford Arima | Associate Directed by Jane MacFarlane



THE TALE OF THE GIFTED PRINCE

World Premiere - February 14 to March 15, 2026 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - February 17, 2026)

Book and Lyrics by Lezlie Wade, Music by Daniel Green | Based on the book The Remarkable Journey of Prince Jen | By Permission of The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation | Directed & Choreographed by Darren Lee

Produced in partnership with Somerled Arts

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund

A DOLL'S HOUSE

Canadian Premiere - April 7 to May 3, 2026 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - April 10, 2026)

By Henrik Ibsen | Adapted by Amy Herzog | Directed by Anita Rochon

Presented in partnership with the Arts Club Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

May 26 to June 21, 2026 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - May 29, 2026)

Book, Music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein

Original Broadway Production Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions | Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen

Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath | Directed & Choreographed by Jesse Robb

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund

