Theatre Calgary Reveals New Executive Director

Theatre Calgary's Board of Directors has announced Stephen Schroeder has been named the new Executive Director of Theatre Calgary. Mr. Schroeder has been serving as the theatre's Interim Executive Director since January, 2025. A long-time Calgarian, Schroeder has spent the majority of his professional career in the city's arts and culture sector.

Prior to joining Theatre Calgary, he served 12 years as Executive Director of the Calgary International Film Festival. Schroeder also spent 11 years in Arts Commons as Managing Producer with neighbouring One Yellow Rabbit Performance Theatre. "We are delighted to announce Stephen's appointment as Theatre Calgary's new Executive Director," say Joy Alford and Cathy Samuel, Co-Chairs of the Board.

"Since stepping in as Interim Executive Director earlier this year, Stephen, together with Artistic Director Stafford Arima, has guided the organization with insight, responsiveness, and collaboration. His extensive experience, deep roots in Calgary's arts and culture community, and authentic leadership are an ideal fit for Theatre Calgary's talented team. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter and look forward to the opportunities to come."

"I'm grateful to the Theatre Calgary Board of Directors for putting their trust in me, and for the adventures that lie ahead with Stafford and this incredible team," says Schroeder. "I was already a fan of the company for its amazing work on stage when I was asked to join as Interim Executive Director back in January. Since then, I found myself falling deeper in love with Theatre Calgary and its dedicated people, welcoming culture of kindness, abundant champions, commitment to a thriving arts community, and extraordinary artistic and educational aspirations."

Arima is elated with the announcement. "It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Stephen, who has been a staple in the Calgary arts community for nearly three decades, championing arts access and sustainability. His commitment to cultural leadership, strategic vision, and collaborative spirit aligns beautifully with the company's mission. I look forward to our partnership as we continue to expand Theatre Calgary's impact, elevate new voices, and deepen community engagement. I am excited for the bold and inspiring work ahead."

Schroeder also anticipates a great future for our audiences. "Theatre Calgary's care and respect for its curious and engaged audiences, and the joy we take in delighting them, is special. Live theatre is relevant in our changing world as a place to gather, feel, laugh, and learn together. I am inspired and hum- bled to play a part in the story of this tremendous 57-year-old company and the exciting times to come." Theatre Calgary engaged Prospector Executive Search for this position.

Founded in 1968, Theatre Calgary is Calgary's first and largest professional theatrical company. Our mission is to stimulate, provoke, and delight through ambitious programming created to ignite local, national, and international engagement. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Stafford Arima and Executive Director Stephen Schroeder, we aim to stand amongst the best theatres globally as a leader in innovative, impactful, and diverse programming.

