The Whyte Presents 'The Ancestors Are Talking: Paintings By The Indigenous Seven'

The Whyte will present The Ancestors Are Talking: Paintings by the Indigenous Seven, a landmark exhibition now on view through October 19, 2025. The exhibition celebrates the groundbreaking artwork of the Professional Native Indian Artists Inc. (PNIAI), colloquially known as the Indigenous Group of Seven. Members included Jackson Beardy (1944-1984), Eddy Cobiness (1933-1996), Alex Janvier (1935-2024), Norval Morrisseau (1932-2007), Daphne Odjig (1919-2016), Carl Ray (1943- 1978), and Joseph M. Sánchez (b. 1948). These visionary artists broke barriers in Canadian art history, resisting systemic exclusion and redefining Indigenous art within Canada and beyond. The exhibition emphasizes the revolutionary vision, style, and colour palette that continue to inspire generations of contemporary Indigenous artists.

The presentation features 77 works including paintings, watercolors, drawings, and works on paper and is curated by acclaimed artist and the last living member of the Indigenous Group of Seven, Joseph M. Sánchez, alongside The Whyte's Curator of Indigenous Initiatives, Dawn Saunders Dahl and Christina Cuthbertson, Director of Curatorial Initiatives. "The Ancestors Are Talking highlights the artistic progression of each member, exploring key developments in their careers, from early sketches to masterworks and public art commissions," explains Sánchez. An exhibition publication will be published by fall 2026.

The exhibition offers a journey through decades of the artists' creative evolution, featuring pieces inspired by the mountains of Jasper, the Boreal Forest, and images of strength, family, resistance, nature, and ceremony. Imagination and abstraction are shared ideas in the practices of the artists who changed the canon of art in Canada. Art colour, culture, and spirituality filled the group's early conversations followed by decades of artmaking and activism. They created art to "awaken a troubled world" said Sánchez and built a foundation for those who followed in their footsteps. "The Whyte is honoured to collaborate with Joseph on this powerful exhibition, showcasing the incredible talents of these artists and preserving their legacies to inspire future generations of Indigenous creators," said Saunders Dahl.

The exhibition showcases paintings by the artists that have rarely been seen by the public. The exhibition also pays tribute to the pivotal contributions of PNIAI, its nurturing of kinship, and activism. As Sánchez eloquently states, "This art is revolutionary and remains deeply relevant to the history of Canadian art. These works not only reflect the past but continue to resonate with the present and inspire future art practices."

Indigenous Mentorship Program

The exhibition also lays the groundwork for The Whyte's Indigenous Mentorship Program, led by Joseph Sánchez and curator Dawn Saunders Dahl. Seventeen local Indigenous artists have been invited to create new works inspired by The Ancestors Are Talking. In this program, artists have an unprecedented opportunity to work directly with Sánchez to further develop their practices. The artists have been encouraged to research historic works and material culture in The Whyte's collection while exploring personal narrative, traditional storytelling, and various artistic mediums and styles. This program honours the original intention of the Indigenous Group of Seven-to amplify the voices of Indigenous artists. Artworks created through this program will be exhibited at The Whyte in 2026.

Continued Commitment to Reconciliation

The Whyte is uniquely positioned to host this exhibition, with its commitment to preserving art and heritage in the Canadian Rockies. The Museum holds the largest art collection dedicated to the region, encompassing over 10,000 pieces from the early 1800s to the present day. The Ancestors Are Talking is one of many reconciliation efforts developed and implemented by The Whyte. Museum founders Peter Whyte and Catharine Robb Whyte deeply valued their relationships with Indigenous communities, recognizing the importance of preserving and sharing their cultural knowledge and heritage. This exhibition is a continued effort to share and preserve the rich cultural history of Indigenous art and identity, and to strengthen cross-cultural relationships. The Whyte is proud to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Indigenous Group of Seven-a collective whose artistry, advocacy, and innovations continue to shape the cultural and artistic landscapes of Canada and the world.