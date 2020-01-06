The Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society presents Tlakentli by Ondinnok Productions, as part of One Yellow Rabbit's 34th Annual High Performance Rodeo, Calgary's International Festival of the Arts, from January 23 - 25, 2020.

"Tlakentli Shares with us the deep rooted historical stories that have survived the many generations who hold the culture closely. This story highlights the importance of resilience and celebrates the resistance that many indigenous cultures face around the world with colonial suppression. This piece of work is not only educational but extremely brilliant in merging the world of dance, theatre, culture, and language, " said Justin Many Fingers, Making Treaty 7's Artistic Director.

In a performance midway between dance and theatre, two Indigenous artists from Mexico, of Nahua and Mixteco descent, share with us their quest for identity by drawing on their cultures and the history of their ancestors. They present scenes of their metamorphoses through time, revealing the upheavals and constantly driven by the hope of finding themselves.

Languages and myths propel this inevitable voyage that redraws borders and casts off the hides adopted both freely and forcibly. Revealing that which unites us and that which tears us away from each other and ourselves, Tlakentli considers the issue of identity in relation to migrations and explores the myth of our original elegance.

Tlakentli Creative Team

LETICIA VERA - Original idea, choreography and performance

Carlos Rivera - Choreography and performance

YVES SIOUI DURAND - Playwright, director and choreographic mentor

HUGO MONROY NAJERA - Musical design and live musical performance

CHANTAL LABONTÉ - Lighting design

LORENA TRIGOS - Costume design

XAVIER MARY - Stage design advisor

YÄNDATA INC - Projection design

CITLALI GERMÉ - Assistant director and rehearsal director

AMÉLIE GIRARD - Production manager

CHRISTIAN J. GAGNON - Technical director

Tickets are available through The Grand's Box Office (403) 205-2922) and online at thegrandyy.ca

In Focus WORKSHOPS: Identity, Music & Dance

Saturday January 25 at 2 p.m. - Arts Learning Centre, Arts Commons

The artists of Tlakentli lead this creative, hands-on workshop. Based on their personal backgrounds, the artists invite participants to explore with movement, natural objects and music. The artists will share their original and mixed artistic language, while guiding you across a migratory journey supported by the energy that unites Indigenous nations from North to South.

ABOUT ONDINNOK PRODUCTIONS

Ondinnok is the first French-speaking Indigenous theatre company in Canada. It was founded in 1985, during the creation of Porteur des peines du monde for the Théâtre des Amériques festival, where it won the Prix de l'Américanité. In the course of over 30 years, Ondinnok has produced more than 20 works and events, launching a contemporary French speaking Indigenous dramaturgy. Its creations question and explore the complexity of being Indigenous in the age of modernity and urbanization. Ondinnok's reach extends well beyond the stage.

Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society presents entertainment pieces and learning experiences for all Canadians. Inspirational, educational, and entertaining, the Making Treaty 7 performances tell a fundamental story of Alberta's past, and hopes to inspire new relationships across cultures and generations, long into the future. The Society invites all ages and backgrounds to consider an enlightened, sustainable future for everyone, together.





