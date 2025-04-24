THE DA VINCI CODE to be Presented at Vertigo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vertigo Theatre will preset THE DA VINCI CODE by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel, based on the novel by Dan Brown. May 10 - June 8, 2025. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays - Saturdays, with additional matinees at 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or online.

Based on Dan Brown's 2003 best-selling novel and the hit Hollywood film, this thrilling new stage adaptation follows symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they try to solve a murder at the Louvre Museum. It is a race against time in which the protagonists must decipher codes and solve the mystery before forces of darkness extinguish the historical secret forever.

"The biggest question is, how are we going to be able to stage a show like this?" Says Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus. "To answer this, we have assembled some of the best artists that Calgary has to offer. THE DA VINCI CODE is an adventure story that spans vast landscapes and iconic locations, from Paris to London and beyond. It's a challenge we all wanted to take on here at Vertigo, and we think it will be a highly entertaining and epic piece of theatre."

THE DA VINCI CODE features Isabella Pedersen as Sophie Neveu, Graham Percy as Robert Langdon, Duval Lang as Sir Leigh Teabing, Mike Tan as Silas, Stephanie Besala as Collet/Vernet/Volunteer, Christopher Clare as Bezu Fache, Joel Cochrane as Jaques Saunière, Matthew McKinney as Rémy/Bank Clerk/Philip, and Valerie Planche as Sister Sandrine/Marie/Docent.

THE DA VINCI CODE is written by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel, based on the novel by Dan Brown, Directed by Simon Mallet, Assistant Director Katelyn Morishita, Set Design by Anton deGroot, Costume Design by John Iglesias, Lighting Design by Jessie Paynter, Projection Design by Andy Moro, Sound Design and Composition by Darren Young, Fight Direction by Karl Sine, Assistant Set Design by Madeline Blondal, Voice and Dialect Coach Jane Macfarlane, Stage Management by Kennedy Greene, and Michael Luong, Production Intern Jackson Paquette Skunk Man.

