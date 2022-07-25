Storybrook Theatre Announces 46th Season Of Inspiration

StoryBook Theatre is back for another magical season full of inspiration with productions that are fun, dynamic and enchanted! They will formally announce their 46th season on July 11 at 7:30 p.m. during their highly anticipated Top Secret Musical Fundraiser, which features many of Calgary's brightest and shining musical theatre stars. The season kicks off with the second-annual outdoor concert series on July 23th, featuring two Tony-nominated Broadway Starts, Laura Bell Bundy and Louise Pitre.

"We are excited to get back to presenting theatre the way we had prior to the extended pandemic intermission! This season we are looking to remind everyone how magical the theatre experience can be by INSPIRING with the shows we have selected to be part of our 46th Season," said Artistic Producer JP Thibodeau.

& FRIENDS CONCERT SERIES / July 24 - August 28, 2022

A series of outdoor concerts featuring some of StoryBook Theatre's most talented alumni and their friends.

For one-night-only on July 23 at 7:30 p.m., &Friends will open with a fundraiser evening featuring Tony nominated actress and singer Laura Bell Bundy, best known for originating the Broadway roles of Amber Von Tussle in the musical version of Hairspray, and Elle Woods in the musical Legally Blonde.

Tony nominated Canadian icon Louise Pitre, known in her roles in Mamma Mia and Les Miserables, and Canadian Musical theatre veteran W. Joe Matheson (Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys, Tommy) will also be part of this one-night-only concert presentation, the perfect summer kick-off.

All funds raised from this production will go towards scholarships and bursaries for the SSIP 2023 Students. For more information, please visit - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187710®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storybooktheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ssipandfriends

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL / August 19 - September 10, 2022

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

THE LIGHTNING THEIF - THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL / October 14 - November 5, 2022

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

ELF THE MUSICAL / November 25 - December 31, 2022

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

PETER & THE STARCATCHER / February 10 - March 11, 2023

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

ELLA ENCHANTED THE MUSICAL / April 7 - 22, 2023

Ella Enchanted is a fairy tale musical about self-empowerment, perseverance, and an eagerness to learn! Along the way, she'll encounter nasty ogres, evil step-sisters, and - if she has time - a handsome prince.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL / May 10 - June 3, 2023

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187710®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storybooktheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1