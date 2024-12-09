SIX On Sale This Week At Jubilee Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale December 16, 2025. SIX will play eight performances in Calgary from May 20-25, 2025 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The North American tour Boleyn company production photos are available HERE . Photo credit: Joan Marcus

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at

Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto.

Tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.ca and www.broadwayacrosscanada.ca . Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457. American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets now. For more information please visit https://www.ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress

Members of Broadway Across Canada’s eCLUB will receive pre-sale access December 12-15, 2024. It’s free to sign up here: https://calgary.broadway.com/join-our-eclub/

