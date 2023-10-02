Roman Rabinovich Will Perform in Concert With the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Performances are 27-28 October.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Roman Rabinovich Will Perform in Concert With the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Immerse yourself in scintillating orchestral colour in this concert of vibrant works of the 20th century that were composed 80 years apart. Internationally renowned pianist Roman Rabinovich takes the stage with the Calgary Phil in Witold Lutosławski’s Piano Concerto, which really has it all — dramatic flair, atmosphere, and excitement! The lush romanticism of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s ravishing Second Symphony will sweep you off your feet.

Program

Lutosławski Piano Concerto
Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2

Artists

RUNE BERGMANN conductor
ROMAN RABINOVICH piano
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA




