ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented By StoryBook Theatre

StoryBook Theatre will present the final production of its 48th Season, "A Season to Belong," with Once on This Island. This vibrant and moving production by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime) is based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy. This Caribbean-set musical retells Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale, The Little Mermaid. While the show doesn't reflect the conventions of the Disney animated version, this onstage story captures the same longing to understand what it means to be human, and the trials and tribulations of fighting for true love.

Running from May 9 to 31 at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, Once on This Island begins by introducing a mysterious child named Ti Moane, who survives a terrible hurricane and grows up among the villagers who rescued her. The village storytellers share her powerful story of this spirited peasant girl who defies class, convention, and the will of the gods in her quest to love a man beyond her social class. The island's gods wager on whether love or death is stronger, with Ti Moane's fate at stake. Ti Moane's legacy promises to break down the barriers that separate worlds-reminding us that while love may be tested by the cruel forces of fate and inequality, it can plant the seeds of lasting change.

SBT's production of this lively musical promises audiences a uniquely powerful theatrical experience that celebrates cultural identity and challenges divides that persist across communities.

As the final production of SBT's "Season to Belong," Once on This Island reflects the organization's commitment to inclusive casting and authentic storytelling. The show's process demonstrates SBT's mandate to welcome and encourage new voices to take the stage and join production teams. Artists from marginalized communities will see themselves represented in the very heart of this story, and SBT believes that both the community and audiences alike will be changed for the better.

"This show casts a spell that feels both timeless and achingly current," says Artistic Producer JP Thibodeau. "It is a reminder of how love and resilience can endure even when the world-with all its indifference and injustice-stands in the way. But more than that, Once on This Island allows us to create space for artists whose voices haven't always been heard in Calgary's theatre landscape," adds Thibodeau. "At StoryBook, we are not just telling stories-we are actively invested in who gets to tell them. Our work has created a space where everyone belongs. That means being intentional, being open, and being brave enough to let our stage reflect the world we live in-not just the ones typically seen.

With its dynamic music, vibrant choreography, rich cultural texture, and poignant message, Once on This Island is a fitting finale for a season that has prioritized empathy, representation, and the belief that theatre should be a place for everyone. A safe space where everyone - whether on the stage, behind the scenes, in the audience or in their pursuit of creative arts education - can feel like they BELONG.

