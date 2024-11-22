James Ehnes Comes to Calgary This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brahms’s Violin Concerto will be performed by Canadian violinist James Ehnes in Calgary this month. The performance is on 30 November.

Rune Bergmann then takes the Orchestra through the stormy passion and sweeping melodies of Nordic fellowman Jean Sibelius’s First Symphony, a potent depiction of heroic struggle against overwhelmingly negative forces.

The program will include BRAHMS Violin Concerto and SIBELIUS Symphony No. 1.

The concert is conducted by Rune Bergmann, and features James Ehnes on Violin with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

Plus, join in in the lobby 6:35PM for a Pre-Concert chat.

