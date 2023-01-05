Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in April

Performances run April 18 - May 13.

Jan. 05, 2023 Â 
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in April

Find your parrot shirt, grab your flip-flops, and head to Margaritaville - where a part-time bartender and singer in a rundown hotel in the tropics has fallen for a serious career-minded tourist.

This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville", "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere", "Fins", "Volcano", and more. Created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is not to be missed!

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund.




LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary in January 2023 Photo
LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary in January 2023
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year. Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023 Photo
FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023
ForgivenessÂ is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Readsâ€“winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. Itâ€™s a memoir of Sakamotoâ€™s grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Markâ€™s maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.
LITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre Calgary Photo
LITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre Calgary
This coming of age warâ€“time story about a family during the holidays is a tale that has been cherished for generations. Jo March isnâ€™t your typical Victorian lady. She is unconventional and headstrong. And she is convinced that one day she will be a great novelist. But tumultuous times surround her and her sisters.
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14 Photo
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, May 13.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in AprilESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Theatre Calgary in April
January 5, 2023

Find your parrot shirt, grab your flip-flops, and head to Margaritaville â€“ where a partâ€“time bartender and singer in a rundown hotel in the tropics has fallen for a serious careerâ€“minded tourist.
LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary in January 2023LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary in January 2023
December 29, 2022

Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year. Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in 2023
December 19, 2022

ForgivenessÂ is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Readsâ€“winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. Itâ€™s a memoir of Sakamotoâ€™s grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Markâ€™s maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.
LITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre CalgaryLITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre Calgary
December 8, 2022

This coming of age warâ€“time story about a family during the holidays is a tale that has been cherished for generations. Jo March isnâ€™t your typical Victorian lady. She is unconventional and headstrong. And she is convinced that one day she will be a great novelist. But tumultuous times surround her and her sisters.
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14
December 5, 2022

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, May 13.Â 
share