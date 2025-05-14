Calgary Philharmonic Unveils 2025/2026 70th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sixty-four concerts. Twenty-nine conductors. Seven venues across the city. The Calgary Philharmonic revealed its 2025/2026 Season, featuring a stellar array of concerts running the gamut from classical to country, EDM to Baroque, don’t-miss dance parties, blockbuster movies, family fun, and so much more. As the Calgary Phil marks its 70th anniversary this fall, it’s proving that orchestral music is truly for everyone.

“For seven decades the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra has been bringing people together from many communities and all walks of life through the power of music,” says Marc Stevens, Calgary Phil President + CEO. “Together, we've been moved to tears of both joy and sweet sorrow, shared reflections, made connections, and, most importantly, had a lot of fun. This season, we embark on the next 70 years of the Calgary Phil with a stellar line-up of concerts led by an amazing roster of conductors and featuring world-renowned artists with our brilliant musicians of the Calgary Philharmonic.”

Among those artists performing with the Calgary Phil is global piano superstar Lang Lang, who makes his first ever Calgary appearance on September 27 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall. In other 'firsts,’ the Calgary Phil makes its debut at The Big Four Roadhouse for the September 5 Canadian premiere of SYNTHONY: EDM Meets Orchestra, a breathtaking collision of symphonic and electronic anthems featuring guest vocalists and DJs. The Orchestra also performs for the first time at WinSport for the holiday classic Home Alone in Concert on November 28 and 29. And making her orchestral debut with the Calgary Phil in 2026 is Alberta-born Canadian county sensation Tenille Townes, who headlines our annual Taylor Family Foundation concerts at both the Bella and Jack Singer Concert Halls on April 23 and 25, respectively.

The season also sees the Orchestra return to Prince’s Island for another free Phil in the Park on September 7. And on May 2, the Calgary Phil teams up once again with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for Alberta in Harmony: The Planets. Throughout the season, conductors from the world over will lead the Orchestra including Karen Kamensek, Anthony Parnther, Yue Bao, Ramon Tebar, Jessica Cottis, Calgary’s own Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, and many more. Joining the Orchestra are stellar soloists such as Gil Shaham (violin), Amaryn Olmeda (violin), Stewart Goodyear (piano), Steven Isserlis (cello), and more.

The Orchestra also presents lively Education Concerts, which welcome thousands of students to the Jack Singer Concert Hall across the season. Seniors, students, and other groups can experience a behind-the-scenes Open Rehearsal for select concerts to discover the time and dedication it takes to prepare for a performance.



As always, subscribers can choose from different ticket packages, including Classics, Pops, and Symphony Sundays For Kids, or they can choose a Compose Your Own collection of concerts. In addition to offering concert series packages and deals, the Calgary Phil continues to offer discounts for groups, frontline workers and veterans, $20 tickets for Cpossibilities members, youth and senior tickets, and Flex Passes for the ultimate in last-minute flexibility. It's never been easier to access your Calgary Phil.



Subscription packages are on sale now and single tickets go on sale June 10, 2025.



Highlights from the 2025/2026 Season



Big Stars + Fan Favourites

In addition to piano superstar Lang Lang and acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham, the Orchestra will also be joined by former Barenaked Lady and Canadian rock icon Steven Page, and multi-hyphenate phenom Vivek Shraya. Phil fans old and new will be delighted by audience favourites such as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with conductor and violinist Timothy Chooi, Verdi’s Requiem with conductor Karen Kamensek, and the return of Music Director Laureate Hans Graf for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Plus, the Orchestra will perform The Music of Hans Zimmer, featuring classic soundtrack selections from The Dark Knight, Insterstellar, and Dune, plus the composer of the iconic World of Warcraft soundtrack leads the Orchestra for Video Games in Concert with Eîmear Noone.

Epic Classics + Thrilling Collabs

Besides a symphonic summit of cosmic proportions with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in April, the Calgary Phil is thrilled to also share the stage with the Calgary Youth Orchestra in January at It Takes Two: A Symphonic Collaboration. The Orchestra goes Baroque at the Bella with a pair of concerts at the intimate concert hall in Fall 2025 and Winter 2026 (featuring Mathieu Lussier and Camillie Delaforge respectively). Catch the full might of the Orchestra as it brings to life sweeping, majestic works from the classical canon at concerts such as Symphonic Seas, Best of Barber: Adagio + More, Romantic Ravel, XI: Shostakovich, Mahler’s First Symphony, and more!

Rockin’ Pops + Dancefloor Shakers

September’s SYNTHONY marks just the first of many occasions for audiences to get their groove on. Genre-blending conductor Steve Hackman returns with the Halloween-themed Skull + Bones, we’ll go crazy with The Music of Prince, recreate the vibes of Studio 54 with Dance Dance Disco, and feel the heat of La Vida Loca; Latin Pop Hits. Classic rock fans will be watching every move the Orchestra and Jeans ‘n Classics make at The Music of Sting + The Police, and we’ll get by with a little help from our friends, including three guest vocalists, at Revolution: The Music of The Beatles – A Symphonic Experience.

Family Fun, Blockbuster Movies + Holiday Favourites

Symphony Sundays for Kids returns with the monstrously delightful tale of The Gruffalo in September. Throughout the season we’ll also be enthralling young concertgoers with Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery, When Instruments Roamed the Earth, and Wandering with Wonder, by Alberta's own Samantha Whelan Kotkas. In addition to Home Alone in Concert, the Orchestra will be playing live-to-film the The Princess Bride, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, and Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. It just wouldn’t feel like the holidays without the Calgary Phil’s annual A Traditional Christmas at Grace Presbyterian, which take place over three nights in December. Plus: back by popular demand, Handel’s Messiah.

