BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; DISNEY'S NEWSIES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, Storybook Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kayla Mackenzie - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 33%

Stephanie Jurkova - PIPPIN - StoryBook Theatre 18%

Greg Pember - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 11%

Julie Tomaino - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 11%

Jocelyn Hover - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 10%

Stephen West - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 5%

Samantha Ketsa - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 4%

Kayla Mackenzie - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Forte Musical Theatre 4%

Kayla Mackenzie - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 3%

Alexa Elser - LOVE STRUCK - Theatre of Consequence 1%

Timothy French - ONE HIT WONDERS - Stage West 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Catherine Handford - ELF THE MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 24%

Ralamy Kneeshaw - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theatre Calgary 21%

Melissa Mitchell - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 21%

Catherine Handford - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 11%

Joelle Wyminga - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 10%

Rebecca Toon - THE DARK LADY - Lunchbox Theatre 7%

Nicole Logan - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

Benjamin Toner - ONE HIT WONDERS - Stage West 1%



Best Dance Production

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 66%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 34%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aliza Sarian - Disney's Newsies - Storybook Theatre 16%

James Peranda - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 15%

Mark Bellamy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 13%

Julie Tomaino - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 10%

Samatha McKennaCurrie - ELLA ENCHANTED - StoryBook Theatre 9%

JP Thibodeau - TICK TICK BOOK - Forte Musical Theatre 7%

Cayley Wreggitt - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

Stephen West & Char Brydges - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 5%

Jonathan Christenson - NEVERMORE - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Michael Scholar Jr. - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 4%

JP Thibodeau - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - StageWest 3%

Bronwyn Steinberg - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 3%

Kathryn Smith - WE'RE GONNA DIE - Verb Theatre 3%

JP Thibodeau - NAUGHTY BUT NICE 9 - Forte Musical Theatre 2%

James perranda - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Storybook Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Stafford Arima - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 37%

Simon Mallett - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 33%

Bronwyn Steinberg - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theatre Calgary 13%

Conrad Belau - LOVE STRUCK - Theatre of Consequence 6%

Craig Hall - THE EXTRACTIONIST - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Pat Chan - BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 5%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 28%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 11%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 10%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 10%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 7%

PIPPIN - Storybook Theatre 6%

(TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Storybook Theatre 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 3%

THE NORDEGG INCIDENT - Sucker for Punishment Art Group/Theatre of Consequence 1%

BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 1%

COWGIRL UP - Alberta Theatre Projects 1%

100 YEARS OF DARKNESS - Inside Out Theatre 1%

ONE HIT WONDERS - StageWest 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JP Thibodeau - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 18%

Ben Childs - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 14%

Skylar Desjardins - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 13%

Bretta Gerecke - NEVERMORE - Vertigo Theatre 9%

Kris Mish - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 8%

Jeff Harrison - LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER - Theatre Calgary 7%

Nicole Logan - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

Ben Childs - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 6%

Za Hughes - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 5%

Alexandra Prichard - GASLIGHT - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Kris Mish - TICK TICK BOOK - Forte Musical Theatre 4%

Lauren Acheson - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 3%

Lauren Acheson - THE NORDEGG INCIDENT - Sucker for Punishment Art Group/Theatre of Consequence 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alecia Pagnotta - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 25%

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 13%

Joel Schaefer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 13%

Chris Tsujiuchi - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 11%

Ruth Alexander - NEVERMORE - Vertigo Theatre 8%

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - ELLA ENCHANTED - Storybook Theatre 7%

Ian Robertson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - 2023 6%

Joe Slabe - TICK TICK BOOM - Forte Musical Theatre 4%

Joy Robinson - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 4%

Joe Slabe - NAUGHTY BUT NICE - Forte Musical Theatre 4%

Anne Roggensack - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 3%

Alixandra Cowman - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 2%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 32%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 15%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 9%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 7%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Storybook Theatre 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 7%

NEVERMORE - Vertigo Theatre 6%

TICK TICK BOOM - Forte Musical Theatre 6%

(TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 3%

9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 2%

NAUGHTY BUT NICE 9 - Forte Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 50%

(TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 16%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 12%

THE EXTRACTIONIST - Vertigo Theatre 9%

BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 6%

INNOCENCE: ASTRAY - Third Draft Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofia Aya Cristancho - NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 21%

Katie McMillan - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 11%

Danielle Baker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 9%

Cameron Chapman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 8%

Cameron Gilmour - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 7%

Alex Flynn-Belanger - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 6%

Chelsea Howell-Fellows - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 5%

Leah Chan - PIPPIN - Storybook Theatre 5%

DANE BJORNSON - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Forte Musical Theatre 5%

Aaronsaul Negre - LEGALLY BLONDE - Storybook Theatre 3%

Joel Schaefer - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Forte Musical Theatre 3%

Jessica Jones - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Forte Musical Theatre 3%

Shakura Dickson - ADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatre Calgary 3%

Elinor Holt - 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Felix Yoder - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 2%

Alex Flynn Belanger - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 1%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Southern Alberta Jubilee 1%

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! LIVE! - High Performance Rodeo 1%

Grace Fedorchuk - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 1%

Elena Belyea - WE'RE GONNA DIE - Verb Theatre 1%

Mitra Byron - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 1%

Mitra Pooranalingam - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 0%

Donna Ng - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 0%

Fred Amdur - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Jackie Thurber - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 22%

Yoshie Bancroft - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 15%

Aaronsaul Negre - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 14%

Neil James - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 14%

Griffin Cork - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 12%

Emily Howard - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theatre Calgary 9%

Bruce Horak - RICHARD III - The Shakespeare Company 5%

Christopher Duthie - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theatre Calgary 5%

Chris Heatherington - BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 3%

Ayla Stephen - LOVE STRUCK - Theatre of Consequence 1%

Daniela Vlaskalic - RICHARD III - The Shakespeare Company 1%

Emily Howard - LOVE STRUCK - Theatre of Consequence 1%



Best Play

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 32%

FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 30%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 20%

LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER - Theatre Calgary 5%

BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 4%

THE MINISTRY OF GRACE - Making Treaty 7 4%

RICHARD III - The Shakespeare Company 3%

100 YEARS OF DARKNESS - Inside Out Theatre 2%

LOVE STRUCK - Theatre of Consequence 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MACBETH - Calgary Opera 74%

THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS - Calgary Opera 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Beaudoin - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 22%

James perranda - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 17%

Pam Johnson - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 16%

JP Thibodeau - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 13%

Scott Reid - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Vertigo Theatre 10%

James perranda - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 10%

Nicole Logan - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

Terry Gunvordahl - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 5%

Andy Moro - THE MINISTRY OF GRACE - Making Treaty 7 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ross Wilson - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 24%

Joshua Reid - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 20%

Ben Childs - RIDE THE CYCLONE - BrownCow Collective 17%

Gad Gijon - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 13%

Joy Robinson - (TAYLOR'S VERSION) - DIY Theatre & Baker Miller Pink 6%

Alixandra Cowman - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Lunchbox Theatre 5%

Alixandra Cowman - THE DARK LADY - Lunchbox Theatre 5%

Alixandra Cowman - GASLIGHT - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Alixandra Cowman - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theatre Calgary 5%

Alixandra Cowman - MAGIC LIES - Rosebud Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shayla Fiveland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 14%

Conor Thomson - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 13%

Sofia Aya Cristancho - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 12%

Amy Warren - ELLA ENCHANTED - Storybook Theatre 9%

Jayda Freeman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 9%

julian bauer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 7%

Alexa Elser - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 5%

Michelle Rawlings - ELF THE MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 5%

Joel Schaefer - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Forte Musical Theatre 5%

Glen Mills - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Theatre Calgary 4%

Maggie Myles - PIPPIN - Storybook Theatre 4%

Jeremy Walker - KINKY BOOTS - Front Row Centre 3%

Sarah Haggeman - PIPPIN - Storybook Theatre 3%

Jackie Gibney - ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 2%

Danielle Baker - KINKY BOOTS - Frontier High School 2%

Jackie Gibney - FOLLIES - Front Row Centre 2%

Thomas Zima - PIPPIN - Storybook Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sofia Aya Cristancho - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 25%

Maysan Kawash - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 16%

Jerod Blake - FORGIVENESS - Theatre Calgary 15%

Alexandria Lee - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 10%

Daniel Fong - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Vertigo Theatre 8%

Anna Cummer - TEENAGE DICK - Alberta Theatre Projects 6%

Kevin McNulty - LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER - Theatre Calgary 6%

Alex Flynn Belanger - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 6%

Filsan Dualeh - RICHARD III - The Shakespeare Company 3%

Rylan Nilsson - BILL C773 - Seniors Acting Lab 2%

Mustafa Albssi - 100 YEARS OF DARKNESS - Inside Out Theatre 2%

Ebony Gooden - 100 YEARS OF DARKNESS - Inside Out Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Storybook Theatre 39%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Storybook Theatre 16%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Storybook Theatre 12%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Storybook Theatre 10%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 10%

HONK - Storybook Theatre 8%

CANDY CANE KIDS - Storybook Theatre 6%

