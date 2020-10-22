Banff Centre Welcome Artists and Leaders Back to Campus Beginning January 2020

At least 20 Online and On Campus programs offered to artists and leaders between January and April, 2021.

Building on the successful launch of Banff Centre's first digital programs in Fall, 2020, and the gradual re-opening of campus that began with the Walter Phillips Gallery in September, 2020, Banff Centre is announcing a preview of our upcoming winter programming.

Between January and April 2021, Banff Centre will connect and serve artists, Indigenous and cultural leaders, and audiences around the world through at least 20 online and on-campus educational, training, and creation programs.

In addition to offering online programming in Winter 2021, Banff Centre will begin to bring artists and leaders back to campus in small numbers, following all relevant health guidelines.

While welcoming artists, leaders, and guests back to campus, Banff Centre will continue to move thoughtfully and deliberately through the ongoing pandemic, following all municipal, provincial, and federal restrictions on activities to do our part in protecting the health of our community.

"Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity remains committed to our mission as a post-secondary arts and leadership education institution as we adapt to the current needs and realities of the artists and leaders we serve. We are thrilled to connect and serve artists in new and meaningful ways as we enter 2021."

- Janice Price, President and CEO, Banff Centre The winter programming will continue to deliver education and training opportunities through digital platforms, as well as some planned in-person programming. The first phase of resuming on-campus learning and creation activities will include small programs and self-directed residencies, with plans in place to pivot these programs to online delivery should the evolving situation with COVID-19 prevent in-person plans to proceed.

The winter schedule follows the successful implementation of Banff Centre's first digital programs in arts and leadership running from September to December, the virtual Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival, and the upcoming Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival.

"We are learning from our community what exactly it is they need right now and what it is we can do to continue to support their professional and creative development. It feels great to connect again with artists and leaders, and to see Banff Centre's mission being revealed in this way." - Howard Jang, Vice President of Arts and Leadership, Banff Centre

Winter Programs will include:

Indigenous Digital Media Self-Directed Residency

Visual Arts: Post Photography/Post Truth*

Banff International Curatorial Institute (BICI)

Leighton Artists Studio Independent Residencies (Multiple programs)

Banff Musicians in Residence (BMiR)

Project Management for Indigenous Organizations*

Indigenous Leadership: Negotiation Skills Training (two programs)

Winter Writers Session*

Opera in the 21st Century* (continued from Fall, 2020)

Akunumustitis Ecological Engagement through the Seasons, Indigenous Arts Residency

Anti-Racist techniques in the Theatre Classroom

Banff Playwrights Retreat

Leading Teams: Governance for Indigenous Councils and Boards*

Visual Arts: Banff Artist in Residence (BAiR) Emerging, Late Winter

Adventure Filmmakers Workshop*

IBPOC Emerging Stage Directors Lab

Spring Writers Retreat

Performing Arts Residency Program

Indigenous Arts: Write Over Here Open Rezidency*

Details on these upcoming online and in-person programs and events in 2021 will become available on a rolling basis beginning soon. Applications for adjudicated programs will also open on a per program basis in the coming weeks. If you wish to be the among the first to know about how to apply, please subscribe to our newsletter.

