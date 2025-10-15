ALLERGIC TO WATER to be Co-Presented by Wee Witches & Inside Out Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wee Witches and Inside Out Theatre will present Allergic to Water, an interactive dark comedy about intergenerational bathtubs, mysterious chronic illness, and a barista with a top-secret brew. Created and performed by Jacqueline Russell, with music by Jeremy Gignoux, this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience blends physical comedy, surreal storytelling, and musical absurdity —featuring an exceptionally talented albatross, running from November 5 - 8, 2025 at Victor Mitchell Theatre in Pumphouse Theatre.

Allergic to Water tells the story of Melusine, a mermaid trapped in a human body, who develops a mysterious chronic illness that leaves her unable to work or function. As she attempts to navigate the medical system to find answers, her attempts to be a credible witness for her body are dismissed, ignored and pathologized.

“Living with chronic illness is an ongoing journey of both mental and physical strain, often marked by feelings of isolation and a deep sense of social disconnection,” said Jaqueline Russell, the performer and creator of Allergic to Water.

“This work playfully investigates the gendered dimensions of invisible illness, highlighting the challenges women face in being heard and validated within the medical system. Through the lens of parody and physical comedy, it offers a powerful and unconventional perspective on the lived experience of invisible illness.”

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More