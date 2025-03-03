A KILLING AT LA CUCINA to be Presented at Vertigo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vertigo Theatre will present A KILLING AT LA CUCINA by Thomas Morgan Jones. March 15 - April 13, 2025. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays - Saturdays, with additional matinees at 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or online.

World-famous food critic Richard Carlyle dies after dining at the hottest new 5-star restaurant, FATE - an establishment that offers diners an experience to face their own mortality. Did he die by eating the improperly prepared puffer fish, or was he murdered? Enter Lucia Dante, renowned detective. With numerous suspects, Lucia must draw on her skills and the help of her AI colleague Isabella. She must also settle scores from her own past in order to crack the case. This World Premiere of a new Canadian play is a delicious whodunnit of the highest order.

"I am a huge fan of the mystery genre." Says Playwright Thomas Morgan Jones. "Two main themes have emerged in this play: Identity and Morality. This play grapples with both at once, in a world of excess."

"We wanted to invent a new infamous detective," says Director Jack Grinhaus. "Thus Lucia Dante was born."

A KILLING AT LA CUCINA features Lauren Brotman as Lucia Dante and Braden Griffiths as everyone else.

A KILLING AT LA CUCINA is written by Thomas Morgan Jones, Directed by Jack Grinhaus, Assistant Director Steven Conde, Set Design by Narda McCarroll, Costume Design by John Iglesias, Projection Design by Andy Moro, Lighting Design by jaymez, Sound Design and Composition by MJ Dandenau, Fight Direction by John Knight, Choreography by Javier Vilalta, Assistant Sound Design by Danelle White, Voice and Dialect Coach Laurann J Brown. Stage Management by Sara Turner and Chandler Ontkean.

A KILLING AT LA CUCINA previews at Vertigo Theatre March 15 -19 with the official opening Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 pm. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at the Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, by phone: 403.221.3708 or online www.vertigotheatre.com.

Comments