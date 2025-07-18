Zaza Flamenca & Gabriel Hermida Return To Pangea This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the premiere of their new show in St. Augustine, Florida, International Artists ZaZa Flamenca and Gabriel Hermida will return to New York City for two special performances of Chansons et Tango at East Village hotspot Pangea. The shows will take place Thursday, August 21 at 9:30 p.m. and Thursday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m.

The French-Israeli singer-guitarist ZaZa Flamenca and Argentine virtuoso Hermida will take audiences on a musical journey through romantic classics from France and Argentina, blending chanson and tango in a passionate tribute to independence and culture. Their Pangea return follows a sold-out debut earlier this year in Gypsy Caravan.

In Chansons et Tango, ZaZa and Hermida draw from the work of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour, Joe Dassin, Astor Piazzolla, and Carlos Gardel. “With graceful vocals, fiery picking, and playful banter, they captivate the soul,” said Rob Waldener of Loving Our Town.

ZaZa, who studied jazz at Queens College, has toured internationally and previously opened for Grammy-winning Argentine songwriter Leo Dan. Her upcoming album Bossa Nova Covers is slated for release later this year.

Chansons et Tango

Thursdays, August 21 at 9:30 p.m. & August 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Pangea – 178 Second Avenue, NYC

Tickets: $25 at pangeanyc.com

Food & beverage minimum: $20 per person

More info: zazaflamenca.com | Phone: 212-995-0900