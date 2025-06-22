World Premiere COW THE MUSICAL: A MOO TRANS ALLEGORY at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the mind of Chris Frost, "Cow the Musical" comes mooing to life at The Green Room 42 on July 4 at 9:30pm! Join two cows as they take a "Wizard of Oz" style journey to save their friends and family; along the way discovering the importance of family, self-acceptance, and independence. This is the first public presentation of this campy new trans allegory and what better way to celebrate the July 4 holiday than supporting new work! Book in person tickets here and livestream tickets here.

"Cow is the perfect demonstration of Chris Frost's writing style, sense of humor, and mission as a playwright and artist," says award-winning actress and director Kaitlin Hopkins. "Her writing aims to bulldoze traditional gender boundaries and stereotypes and create art that uplifts gender non-conforming and trans artists."

Cow the Musical boasts an impressive cast of 18 exceptional artists including Morgen Amalbert (Mean Girls, Fallout), Paul Amrani (Chicago, Anastasia), Marlowe Baker (Sismas '24, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Sam Beckman (The Prom, Into The Woods), Riley Clark (Kinky Boots, Of Kites and Kings), Lila Coogan (Mary Poppins, Anastasia), Ryann Esparza (As I See It, The Launch), Chance Friedman (Fiddler On The Roof, The Sound of Music), Jules Geiss (Cats, La Cage aux Folles), Rachel Grinde (I Put A Spell on You, MONEY UP), Rachel Hoy (FBI, Next To Normal), Brandon Jackson (Beloved King: A Queer Bible Musical, MALINDA), Austin Owens Kelly (Romance of Unrequited Love, In Corpo), Micaela Lamas (Teeth, Dear Evan Hansen), Thomas McFerran (Jesus Christ Superstar, World's Greatest Lover), Lila Perlman (Infinite, The Raven), Robert Quiles (Chicago, Man of La Mancha), and Jimmy Schumacher (Between Gods and Kings, 35mm).

When asked about her creative mission, Chris said, "I believe queer stories should not be limited to the queer identity so I strive to create queer characters who just exist as they are and face challenges that don't undercut or question their identity as trans people." She continued, "I also believe in fun and the virtue of a good laugh. Good spirits and hearty cackles can bring people together in a way few other sensations can and make our individual human existences feel just a little bit easier."

So just follow the dirt road down to The Green Room 42 and share a moo with us on July 4 at 9:30 PM!

