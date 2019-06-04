World Class Trio Backs Sharon K. Janda At Don't Tell Mama

New York City has it's wealth of musicians with hectic schedules and commitments, but sometimes the stars align just right and a trio like Sharon K. Janda's trio is formed. Led by Glafkos Kontemeniotis on piano, the trio is rounded out by bassist, Tony Lannen and drummer, Simon Fishburn. This trio was featured in Sharon K. Janda's previous cabaret at Don't Tell Mama as well as performances in Detroit, MI.

Glafkos Kontemeniotis is a classically-trained pianist and composer originally from Cyprus but living and playing professionally in the New York area since 1988. Performances include "Greek Musical Journey" at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, and a musical tribute to the late jazz great Lionel Hampton at the Schomburg Center. He has performed in many clubs and venues including the Blue Note, Birdland, The Jazz Standard, Cape Cod Jazz Festival, 92nd Street Y, Cornelia Street Cafe, Lycavitos Theatre in Greece, and the Antigua Jazz Festival.

Simon "SiFi" Fishburn is a drummer and multi instrumentalist who has played for James T. Lane(Broadways Chicago, Kiss Me Kate!), Billy Lewis, Jr. and Samantha Marie Ware (Glee), and Lee Hogans(Prince, Jay-Z). He currently plays drums for New York bands Soapbox Army, Erin Maya and The Reckoning, Lukka and events company ADM Talent. Simon also has his own electro-pop/funk/dance band SiFi who have released music through Infinity Gritty/Ropeadope Records and have had music placed on the Netflix series Tales of the City. Simon also sings and plays guitar for preschool children doing music appreciation classes and special appearances, as the dynamic Mr. Simon.

Tony Lannen is the youngest of the trio but his experience far surpasses his years. Hailing from Detroit, MI, Tony relocated to NYC at the age of 17 to pursue a degree in jazz bass performance at The New School. He received his Bachelors Degree and then continued his academic endeavours by next graduating from Rutgers University with a Masters in Jazz History and Research. He is a docent in his spare time at the Louis Armstrong House, helping to preserve jazz history, which is so important. Mentored by jazz great, bassist Bob Cranshaw, Tony continues his career in jazz bass performance appearing nightly throughout NYC.

This talented trio can be seen for two special performances:

Back... & Feelin' Good with Sharon K. Janda and Trio

Sat. June 15 - 8pm

Sun. June 16 - 4:30pm

Don't Tell Mama - 343 W. 46th Street $15 cash Reservations: 212-757- 0788





