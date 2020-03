WEST SIDE STORY Cast Comes To Broadway Sessions

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, March 12th, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from West Side Story!

West Side Story cast members schedule to appear include : Corey John Snide, Gabi Campo, Alexa De Barr, Shereen Pimentel, Lorna Courtney, Michael Seltzer, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Satori Folkes-Stone, Jarred Manista, Mia Pinero, Israel Del Rosario, Paul Morland, Jacob Guzman, and Kevin Zambrano.

The evening will also feature performances by singer Katelyn Baron

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net Follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.





