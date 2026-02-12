Veanne Cox Joins FINDING DOROTHY PARKER at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Finding Dorothy Parker, an evening celebrating the wit and wisdom of Dorothy Parker compiled and directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre at West Bank Café March 7 at 2PM and 7PM, and 8 at 7PM.

For the March engagement, Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Veanne Cox (Caroline, or Change; An American in Paris) joins Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, The Addams Family, Xanadu), and Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Rent).

Finding Dorothy Parker is a sparkling revue and whirlwind tour of Dorothy Parker’s hilarious and wise material performed by some of the funniest women on Broadway. Dorothy Parker was the razor-sharp wit of the Roaring Twenties, a cocktail-sipping literary firecracker who made her mark with her words and her style. Parker’s dazzling wit graced the pages of Vanity Fair (where she was a staff writer and theater critic), The New Yorker (where she was one of its earliest contributors), Vogue, Life, The Saturday Evening Post, and her short stories, poems, and reviews have been collected into several books. Whether she was penning scathing reviews, unforgettable one-liners, or melancholic poetry, Parker’s unapologetic brilliance and biting humor made her a legend. Dorothy Parker - An intoxicating mix of biting social commentary and campy fabulousness that continues to sparkle like a glass of champagne.